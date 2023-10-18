The future of fake meat has roots 1,000 years in the past

Tyler Huggins [Photo: Meati]

“My philosophy and my approach has always been if you have a problem, look into nature,” Huggins says. “Get billions of years of evolution solving problems, and there’s probably a solution in nature already there. We just have to listen and learn.”

On this week’s Leaders in Innovation podcast, Huggins explains how his team has used that learning process to build a product that’s natural, scalable, and capable of making a difference in the climate crisis. At Meati, that started with a core mission: “We founded this company with the sole purpose of having a net positive impact on the world, and we mean that,” Huggins says. “When we built out the approach, we reverse engineered it and said, ‘Alright, if the goal is global impact, what does that actually mean? What are the first principles that are required in order to do so?’”

The company found that they would need to address consumer demand for a nutritious (yet equally delicious) faux meat product, while keeping production cost-effective. That’s where nature came in. Huggins identified the mycelium mushroom—a fungus that has been used by humans as a fermenting agent for thousands of years—as a source of protein that could meet those criteria. Unlike some plant-based alternatives, the rootlike structure of the mycelium mushroom has a texture that closely mimics meat. It’s also over 60% protein by weight and highly nutrient-dense. To reach a large customer base, and especially the vast majority of people who still incorporate animal meat in their diets, Huggins says it’s important for Meati products to look and taste familiar.