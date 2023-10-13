Fast company logo
From cheat codes at FTX to Bankman-Fried’s political ambitions, even a focus on his hair, here are some of the courtroom surprises you may have missed.

Some of the biggest moments of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial—so far

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris

While it’s only been going on for a little under two weeks, the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried has already had more revelations and shockers than a whole season of Succession.

Award-winning journalist Stephanie Clifford has been in the federal courtroom each day, documenting the trial and offering an inside look at the proceedings for Fast Company. (She also has a great primer on what happened at FTX leading up to Bankman-Fried’s arrest and why his parents are being sued, to get you up to speed.)

If you’ve been unable to keep up with all of the goings-on, here are some of the highlights so far:

Former FTX employees paint a clear picture of SBF pulling all the strings

Gary Wang, cofounder of FTX and Alameda Research with Bankman-Fried, was among the first former SBF allies to detail the behind-the-scenes actions at the companies. While FTX claimed to give all customers, including Alameda, equal privileges, the reality was much different, he said, describing how Bankman-Fried directed him to create a cheat code that would allow Alameda to withdraw billions in FTX customer funds.

“As Wang explained it, a regular customer with $10 on the exchange could only withdraw $10, but if Alameda had $10 on the exchange, it could withdraw $1,000, for instance,” wrote Clifford. “But it went into the negative a whole lot further than that.” (Wang and others also offered a look at life inside the $35 million penthouse in the Bahamas where Bankman-Fried and his pals at FTX lived.)

Meanwhile, Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and the ex-CEO of his Alameda hedge fund, said she was directed by him to use customer funds, adding he “said that FTX would be a good source of capital, and he set up the system” allowing Alameda to borrow the money without customers’ knowledge.

Ellison, who shared additional details about the couple’s relationship, proved a more-than-adequate foil for Bankman-Fried’s attorneys in cross-examination as well, correcting them on some points. 

