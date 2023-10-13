Some of the biggest moments of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial—so far

While it’s only been going on for a little under two weeks, the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried has already had more revelations and shockers than a whole season of Succession.

Award-winning journalist Stephanie Clifford has been in the federal courtroom each day, documenting the trial and offering an inside look at the proceedings for Fast Company. (She also has a great primer on what happened at FTX leading up to Bankman-Fried’s arrest and why his parents are being sued, to get you up to speed.)

If you’ve been unable to keep up with all of the goings-on, here are some of the highlights so far:

Former FTX employees paint a clear picture of SBF pulling all the strings

Gary Wang, cofounder of FTX and Alameda Research with Bankman-Fried, was among the first former SBF allies to detail the behind-the-scenes actions at the companies. While FTX claimed to give all customers, including Alameda, equal privileges, the reality was much different, he said, describing how Bankman-Fried directed him to create a cheat code that would allow Alameda to withdraw billions in FTX customer funds.