California’s new right to repair law fails to stop the ‘parts pairing’ loophole

California last week finally passed a sweeping new “right to repair” law that should make it much easier to fix your smartphone or laptop when it breaks. Enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, the Right to Repair Act makes California the third state to pass a broad right to repair law, after New York, which passed a similar measure last year, and Minnesota, which passed its version in May.

It’s also arguably the strongest in the nation so far. While New York State and Minnesota’s laws require most electronics manufacturers to offer currently available parts, tools, and documentation to third parties, California’s requires electronics manufacturers to make those repair resources available to third parties for at least seven years after a product is no longer made, if the product was priced over $100, or three years for products between $50 and $100. California also defines penalties: as much as $5,000 a day for repeated violations of the law.

Notably, California’s legislation passed with the support of Apple, which for years fought right to repair bills. But the new law fails to stop a practice that companies (including Apple) use to throw a wrench into devices’ repairability. That technique, called “parts pairing,” ties individual parts to the devices that they’re shipped with, by adding tiny chips to each part bearing the device’s serial number. The device’s software won’t allow it to work properly unless all the parts inside it have been previously linked to each other in a factory. “It’s completely an artificial limitation to hand control to the manufacturer on who gets to decide when and where repairs happen,” says Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit, a repair company and advocacy organization for right to repair laws.

Parts pairing is especially common in Apple products, and iFixit’s engineers have found that the iPhone is an especially egregious offender. Just swapping genuine Apple parts between brand-new, identical iPhones could mean both phones no longer work correctly. If you install a non-paired display, the iPhone’s software will disable the phone’s Face ID camera, and certain features like auto-brightness and color temperature shift. If you install a non-paired battery, you’ll get annoying warning messages that will pester you to the point of making the phone unusable.