Timelines are useful for summing up the past. Create one to document the life of someone you love or to visualize the development of a project. Read on for an update on the simplest, most efficient online services I’ve found for making timelines.
TimelineJS
The Northwestern University Knight Lab’s TimelineJS makes it easy to create a compelling, interactive timeline you can share online. You can include text, photos, and embedded YouTube videos—and within 30 minutes, draft a professional-looking project. Examples: “The history of wine” and “The life of Whitney Houston.” The service isn’t new but still works well.
- Here’s a quick 5-step guide to get started.
- For more technical details, check out the newest version on Github.
Limitations:
TimelineJS is free, but help is limited and the service isn’t regularly updated.
You have few options for customizing your design.
Genially Timelines
Starting with a blank canvas or a template like the ones below, you can use Genially to easily make an interactive page. Unlike TimelineJS, Genially lets you add hotspots to your timeline. Visitors can click these digital marks to open a link or text box, or to play a video or audio clip. [More: Why Genially is so useful]
BeeDocs Timeline 3D
Timeline3D is terrific for creating and presenting free 3D timelines. All you need is a series of event titles, dates and any images you want to include. You can also add videos or PDFs. A $15 upgrade lets you print or export your project as a PDF, slideshow or video.