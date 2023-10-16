This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

You have few options for customizing your design. Genially Timelines Starting with a blank canvas or a template like the ones below, you can use Genially to easily make an interactive page. Unlike TimelineJS, Genially lets you add hotspots to your timeline. Visitors can click these digital marks to open a link or text box, or to play a video or audio clip. [More: Why Genially is so useful] BeeDocs Timeline 3D Timeline3D is terrific for creating and presenting free 3D timelines. All you need is a series of event titles, dates and any images you want to include. You can also add videos or PDFs. A $15 upgrade lets you print or export your project as a PDF, slideshow or video.

Expand to continue reading ↓