Cult beauty brand Dieux has a bold business strategy: Sell fewer products

When Charlotte Palermino, Marta Freedman, and Joyce de Lemons started their skincare brand Dieux, they often heard a comment criticizing their business approach. Investors, friends and family, and even the general public all shared a critique: It’s simply bad business to create a product people only buy once.

They were talking about Dieux’s Forever Eye Mask, a reusable set of under-eye masks made from medical grade silicone. On the company’s website, the product is billed as “the last eye mask you’ll ever need.” It’s a reusable solution to the plethora of hydrogel eye masks, sold in single packets or by the jar, that are used just once and then thrown away.

One iteration of the critique even warned that the company would be “a one hit wonder.” Recently, it appeared as a TikTok comment, prompting a reply from Palermino on the scarcity mindset so prevalent in business. The pervasiveness of this critique “really demonstrated that there is a fundamental disconnect between companies that exist to actually create a service that is good for customers, versus ‘how do we get somebody to buy something again,'” Palermino, who is also Dieux’s CEO, tells Fast Company.

[Photo: Dieux]

It makes sense that people would be skeptical of a company that boasts about quality. In our era of rampant consumerism and throwaway capitalism, we’re used to things not lasting—clothes are made more cheaply with lackluster materials and quickly fall apart; expensive appliances break down, no longer lasting decades; new phones come out every few years, accompanied by software updates that render older models out of date or irreparable. They’re all examples of planned obsolescence, the idea that consumer goods quickly fall into disuse, whether because there’s a new design or because something isn’t made durably.