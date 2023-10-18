Why your next pair of eyeglasses will probably be made from beans

There’s a surprising similarity in most eyewear, whether it’s a luxury frame that can cost thousands of dollars or a pair of low-budget readers available at the drugstore. Across this gargantuan price spectrum, a majority of eyeglasses are made of plastic. And despite the supposed recyclability of the material, millions of pairs of fossil-fuel-based glasses end up thrown into landfills every year.

Marchon, one of the largest eyewear designers and producers in the world, hopes to change that. Instead of continuing to rely on plastic, Marchon is finding inventive ways to use recycled and bio-based materials in the 22 million frames it produces annually for brands like Lacoste, Nike, and Calvin Klein. Marchon frames for performance eyewear brand Dragon [Image: Marchon] “Within just a few years we’ve developed an entire tool kit of more than a dozen materials that are more sustainable, either recycled or bio-based, and fossil-fuel-free,” says Marchon President Thomas Burkhardt. “Virtually all the major producers have followed suit.” [Photo: Dimijana/Getty Images] One of the most successful plastic alternatives is made out of the oil of castor beans, the seeds of a fast-growing tree that’s mostly grown in India. Burkhardt says that initially, using a plant-based material sounded like a fantasy. “One of my colleagues put a frame on my desk and said, ‘Here are new sunglasses made of castor beans,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah right,’” he says.

But the frame—from Marchon’s surf and ski line Dragon—looked and felt just like others made from conventional plastics. So Burkhardt, who was heading out for a vacation in California, decided to give the sunglasses a try. “I literally torture-tested that frame,” he says. “I thought the moment I stepped into the sea and salt water with that frame it’s going to dissolve. I actually left it overnight in a bucket of salt water. And you know what? I still have that frame, and it’s still as good as new.” Dune Bryan Iguchi sunglasses by Marchon for performance eyewear brand Dragon [Image: Marchon] That led Burkhardt to push for even more castor bean glasses. Within a few months, frames across the Dragon brand began to use castor bean-based biomaterials and other sustainable materials.

It also spurred an effort across the company to convert more of its frames to bio-based and recycled materials, both for in-house brands like Dragon and for work it licenses to Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Nike, and Ferragamo, among others. Burkhardt says moving away from plastic is not as simple as taking one material out of a factory and substituting another. New materials had to undergo extensive engineering and review processes, not unlike his own makeshift “torture testing” in California. He notes that this transition has been in the works for about five years. “Eyewear is a funny category in the sense that the demand for the quality of materials is extremely high,” he says. “In the end, an optical frame is a medical device. It sits on your face for 12, 18 hours, it needs to be hypoallergenic, it needs to be resistant to heat and other external factors. We needed to find materials that are good enough to meet all of those demands.”

The alternative materials now making their way into the mid- and luxury-range frames Marchon manufactures include recycled stainless steel, recycled and bio-based acetates from the materials company Eastman, and upcycled plastics. The most impactful, though, is the castor bean-based biomaterial. “For traditional plastic frames, this is the key substitute,” Burkhardt says. And the substitution has mostly happened without a hitch, even for the company’s designers, who work to craft high-end and highly visible accessories that can be as much about image as improved vision. “For the designers it’s really more of a question of why not? Why would I not use the more sustainable alternative? And there are very few exceptions where that’s not possible,” Burkhardt says. It also helps that switching to lower-carbon materials like castor beans helps Marchon and its partners meet their own environmental targets. Such alternative materials are on their way to becoming mainstream. In 2022, Marchon produced a quarter of its frames from recycled and bio-based materials. This year, the company is on track to hit 35%. Burkhardt set a goal of making at least 50% of frames with these materials by 2025. “That is the goal,” he says, noting that he expects to get there even earlier, as the days of plastic dominating the eyewear industry could very well be ending.