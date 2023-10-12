Hate speech on 4chan has surged during the Israel-Hamas war

Violent and hateful rhetoric on the anonymous online message board 4chan rose dramatically following Hamas’s attacks on Israel last weekend, and again during Israel’s counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip, research shows.

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) found that within 48 hours of the initial attacks, the use of slurs and violent speech against Jewish and Muslim communities on 4chan grew by more than 500% and remained at high levels.

GPAHE saw 2,626 examples of such speech on October 8 compared to 511 examples on October 6—a 579% increase. These levels were sustained through the following two days, the research shows. And the numbers are likely conservative, the researchers say, acknowledging that their search couldn’t capture every instance of hate speech on 4chan.

Hatred toward Muslims on 4chan grew fastest after the Hamas attacks, but hatred against Jews remained far higher in raw number. Anti-Semitic slurs and calls for violence grew from 484 instances on October 6 to 2,626 on October 8, a nearly 5-fold increase. Anti-Muslim slurs and calls for violence grew from 27 instances to 333 in the same time frame, increasing 12-fold, the researchers found. The GPAHE researchers say the difference in these numbers may stem from the considerable number of neo-Nazis found on 4chan. Still, 4chan members demonstrate strong hatred for both groups, GPAHE says, with many describing the current conflict as a “win-win for whites.”