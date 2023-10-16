Is Birkenstock the anti-zombie brand?

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

I’m rooting for Birkenstock. While I’ve never been a fan of the footwear, I’ve admired the 250-year-old company’s longevity and its newfound ability to stay on trend without compromising quality or comfort. Moreover, the business is profitable, reporting more than $200 million in net income in fiscal year 2022 on revenue of $1.34 billion. Much of the credit for the company’s success goes to CEO Oliver Reichert, who joined the company in 2013 and dramatically reorganized the family-owned business.

Yet Birkenstock’s debut on the New York Stock Exchange last week was a dud, with shares closing 13% below the offering price on its first day of trading. The tepid response to Birkenstock may reflect an overall cooling of interest in IPOs after a sizzling September (Klayo, Instacart, and Arm all went public), but as Nick Wingfield writes in The Information: “The investor reaction to Birkenstock is a pity. This isn’t some sickly direct to consumer business.”

The DTC dilemma

Indeed, Birkenstock’s profitability and operating model stand in stark contrast to direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands such as meal kit purveyor Blue Apron, which was just acquired by Marc Lore’s Wonder for a fraction of its peak valuation, and fellow shoemaker Allbirds, which was once valued at $4 billion and now has a market cap of $200 million. Many consumer brands spent heavily on social media to acquire customers. For a time, they thrived, especially during the pandemic, as e-commerce proliferated and shoppers wanted casual gear and home cooking. However, some expanded too quickly, others were caught flatfooted by supply-chain issues, many were apparently badly managed, and all are now facing pressure from investors—public shareholders and venture capitalists alike—to show and grow profits.