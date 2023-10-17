Student debt shouldn’t come at the expense of dreams

In Molly McGhee’s novel, Jonathan Abernathy You Are Kind, the titular protagonist Jonathan is so deep in debt that he must live with the fact that he will never dig out.

He owes money to credit card companies, his student loan servicer, and the IRS. But soon, he’s offered a chance at relief as part of the government’s forgiveness program—not entirely, as the government still garnishes about 75% of his check. Abernathy will venture through the dreams of America’s middle-class workers and remove anything in their unconscious that keeps them from remaining as cogs in the capitalist machine. It could be anything from recurring nightmares about unpaid bills to the death of family members to the occasional debt. What seemingly appears as a dream job quickly devolves into a nightmare from which Abernathy cannot escape, which if you’re one of the 43.5 million Americans saddled with student debt, you can probably relate. Like Abernathy, author Molly McGhee is no stranger to debt. After going to college and receiving an Ivy League graduate education, she is mired with more than $120,000 in student loans. In a recent essay in The Guardian, the author spoke about how even being in these “elite” spaces didn’t do much to increase her actual paycheck. In fact, one could argue they made her more broke.

Student debt has been an inescapable force for several generations of Americans, and when repayment requirements were paused for three years—with promises of debt cancellation—many finally felt some sense of financial relief. But after many failed attempts from the Biden administration to alleviate student debt, payments have resumed, and it’s time for everyone to pay. While McGhee’s novel doesn’t depict the present, like all art that reflects the current times, the author examines the unfortunate reality of debilitating debt and the possibility that the government might be scanning our dreams to keep us all in line. Fast Company spoke to Molly McGhee about the workplace novel, dreams, and how debt can stifle creativity.

Where did the concept for the novel come from? This is so embarrassing, but it came to me in a dream. My mom passed away in 2020, and I was having these horrible anxiety dreams and a version of this novel was one of the anxiety dreams that I was having. I became convinced that if I could just write it down, then I would stop having the dream, which turned out to be true. Thank God, because it was really a disturbing thing. At the same time, I was kind of contemplating what it meant to be working in a place where personhood was not necessarily the biggest priority, and I think that’s almost every workplace in America. I’m not trying to single out my former employer, but it’s like our workplace. Situations are so direly inhuman sometimes. One of the reasons I was thinking about this is because when my mom passed, I was only given a couple of days of bereavement leave, and it was made clear to me that if I didn’t come back to work, then I would not have a job to come back to, and so I missed my mom’s funeral to go back to my job, and this is just something that is just a huge regret for me. I’m sure it was the source of those nightmares, just feeling hopeless and trapped. For whatever reason, it just came out as this book.

This book has all the makings of a workplace novel, which has been trending for the past decade. The workplace novels that are being published paint a more dystopian view of our relationship to work . . . and to capitalism. What are your thoughts on the workplace novel, and how it has evolved over the past couple of years? I don’t necessarily know if I really believe in the capital W, workplace novel. A lot of novels being written right now probably are about work because it’s such a central element to our lives. But to sort of silo them into one type of experience being written about, it’s just fundamentally false because it turned out 90% of us have to work! It is a part of everyday life, and it is a huge part of life that literature has just, like, not documented. For the last however many years, the people who were writing were the richest people of us all. So it makes sense that it is sort of a phenomenon that is unexplored in text up until this point. I’ve been working since I was 13 and that has shaped all my thinking. I wanted to explore what that type of bind does to a person’s perception of what is possible in this lifetime and what does it mean to be alive.

Now, that sounds really grand and sweeping, and I’m not saying I accomplished it in any way whatsoever. But I was really inspired by some of the novelists publishing way back when their lives were not broken down into parts the way ours are. The life that they were living was just their life. I remember reading [Thackeray’s] Vanity Fair, where we have an author talking about debt and fiscal realities, and I think it’s very normal, because they haven’t been told that it’s somehow separate from serious quote, unquote pursuit. So I thought that was sort of a literary tradition that had been lost. You’ve been very open in speaking about your student debt, and how this debt hurts us emotionally, financially, and of course creatively. I believe it was Octavia Butler, whose journal entries are filled with her manifestations as a writer, while also documenting her struggle to pay bills and keep food on the table. Some people forget that the greatest artists of our time struggled like the rest of us. I love her work, she’s just amazing. I teach a class at Columbia on apocalypses, which is kind of funny because it’s like, Are we in one right now? But one of the texts we look at is Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler. I just love that book. It’s so prevalent for all of us that it’s become invisible. That’s a little dangerous—it has the possibility to consume us all. I just don’t think we should take our eyes off it.

Parable of the Sower is such a good book; and since its reemergence in the mainstream. everyone is frightened because Butler essentially predicted the future. Why use fiction to explore these issues of debt or climate change versus non-fiction? Personally, I am just so much more receptive to fiction because it allows you this sort of dignity and privacy to think about it on your own terms in the framework of your own life. Nonfiction is information and that’s wonderful, but whenever someone’s sharing information with you, they almost always have a motive. Fiction for me—writing it—is a way to process my thoughts and feelings, and publishing it is an invitation for other people to join me in the privacy of their home and think about it, too. I don’t like arguing. I can’t do a back-and-forth conversation. I get all worked up, and I lose my train of thought, and I end up saying stuff I don’t even think is true. I didn’t want anything at all to feel like a debate. I wanted to depict a life and an experience through art and let other people just sort of contemplate it. I love art. It’s like my driving force. That’s what some of the great philosophers do as well. Back in the day, they used to tell you stories and show you conversations, and then you as an outsider would get to make up your mind about them. I’m not saying I want anybody to think a certain way or not think a certain way. But I do think this is something that I had been grappling with and for my own sanity, I just had to take it from the theoretical to the concrete. I just felt like I had to bring it into the world; otherwise I would go mad. I was feeling very lost at the time when I was writing this book.

One of the things I enjoyed about this book was how you describe the dreams, which I would classify as nightmares, and how the different anxieties manifest within our own unconsciousness—like grief, lack of money, guilt, etc.—and how they haunt you even in this dream world. You mentioned that this was inspired by your own dreams/nightmares, but can you speak more to the crafting of the dreams itself? I have really bad insomnia and I have very bad nightmares, and I always have. For almost the entire history of humanity up until about the 1700s, dreams had symbolic meaning to us. They were a way for us to understand our spiritual health. When someone is having a reoccurring nightmare, that is a sign that there is something that is unprocessed or not integrated that is bothering them and preventing them from being at peace with the world. People should not be out here losing sleep over their jobs or whether they’re going to have a home the next day. High-stress environments are making us sicker as a population, to be that stressed all the time to the point that it’s infiltrating our dreaming.

So, to me, dreams have always been sort of a barometer for my own wellness. And I imagine enough for other people. They work in that way, too. When we are going through some of the worst periods of our life, we actually can’t find reprieve even in sleeping because they follow us there. I wanted to explore how holistically impacted we are by these situations where we have the myth that we can, you know, separate work from home or you know, compartmentalize quote, unquote. But I don’t know if I believe that.