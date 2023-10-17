How REI designed a warehouse where people actually want to work

A typical distribution center is a windowless, harshly lit warehouse, built to prioritize economics rather than the environment or the humans who work inside. When REI designed a new distribution center in Tennessee, it wanted to take a different approach: How could it design a building that was as sustainable as possible—and also a place where warehouse workers might actually want to spend time?

[Photo: REI] After a couple of years of planning, the new center opened last week. The warehouse is still cavernous, but on one wall of the building, there are floor-to-ceiling windows. On the roof, interspersed with solar panels, 90 skylights bring more natural light into the space. The employee break room has roll-up garage doors that can be opened on sunny days. Outside, REI is restoring a wildlife habitat and building a hiking trail for employees. There are bike racks for anyone who wants to ride to work instead of driving. “We had an intention from day one to design in features that would allow our employees to have a connection to the outside, to nature,” says Andrew Dempsey, senior manager of sustainability at REI. “The way you do that is by bringing daylight into the space, by giving folks views to the outside, by allowing them to have a connection to the cycles of the day. Is the sun rising, is it the middle of the day, is it nighttime? You could be working in a windowless warehouse and really have have no connection to the outside.” [Photo: REI] Other details also connect the building to the outside, including a winding path carved into the concrete that’s modeled on local rivers, and an atrium covered with wood from a barn that previously stood on the site. More windows are strategically placed near loading docks or on the path to the break room.

[Photo: REI] They’re simple design features, he says, but wouldn’t have happened if REI hadn’t made a conscious choice to prioritize workers. The same thing is true of some of the company’s choices to make the project more sustainable, with the aim to get LEED Platinum certification, the highest level in the U.S. Green Building Council’s rating system. The company considered sustainability in past projects, including a warehouse built in Arizona in 2016. But after launching a climate strategy in 2020, “we really wanted to think about the entire lifecycle carbon impacts of the building,” says Dempsey. [Photo: REI] The first step was to think about materials. “With a warehouse, your two biggest material inputs are concrete for the massive 400,000-square-foot slab, and then all the steel that’s going into the building,” he says. Both steel and concrete have huge carbon footprints; while low-carbon and zero-emissions concrete is likely to soon be cost-competitive, it isn’t yet widely affordable or available. The same is true for green steel, which is still in the early stages of commercialization. Still, by spending more time vetting suppliers, the company was able to find better options than the status quo.

[Photo: REI] “We needed to shift in mindset of decision-making for the project team, like, Oh, we actually should go get three to five more specifications and expand the suppliers we typically look at,” Dempsey says. The company was able to find options that met their performance specifications but also had 30% lower carbon footprints than standard materials in the region. The construction process was zero-waste, meaning that more than 90% of construction waste was diverted from landfills, and the center’s operations will also be zero-waste. That also meant simple changes, Dempsey says, like having the right bins in place to sort materials, both during construction and now, and having partners that can collect different materials. Thin-film plastic, for example, goes to a company called Trex to be recycled into material to make decks. “These are things that are relatively straightforward, but if you don’t prioritize them from day one, can kind of get lost in the shuffle,” he says. While companies often buy renewable energy credits to cover their electricity use—paying for solar or wind projects at another location—REI wanted to add more renewable power where it was working. A 1.1-megawatt array of panels on the roof powers the facility, including electric forklifts, heat pumps for heating and cooling, and electric vehicle chargers for employees. The company also invested in an offsite solar project with Clearloop, a company that strategically adds renewable power where the grid needs it most.

[Photo: REI] The facility is also designed to use as little energy as possible, with features like efficient lighting and a conveyor belt that uses sensors to move only when there’s a box on it, rather than continuously rotating. The building will use 30% less energy than required by code. (It also uses 50% less water than the industry baseline, with drought-tolerant landscaping and a cistern that captures rain for non-potable use.) Features like the giant floor-to-ceiling windows make the building slightly less energy-efficient, but REI thought that they were critical to include. “You have to make tradeoffs between things like energy efficiency and human comfort and productivity,” says Dempsey. “I’d say on balance, we would typically make design decisions that would prioritize people first.” Other features, like high-filtration filters in the HVAC system, also use slightly more energy. “But what you’re doing there is signaling that well, first and foremost, we prioritize the health and experience of our people,” he says.