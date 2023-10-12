Satellite views of Gaza and Israel are limited because of an out-of-date law

As the world watches Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel unfold, American eyes in the sky are limited in what they can show because of a 1997 law.

How we got here

Under the Kyl-Bingaman Amendment (KBA), which passed in the 1997 NDAA, American companies can’t release imagery of Israel that’s at a higher resolution than what’s distributed by non-U.S. companies. For decades, that meant American companies could only disseminate 2m-resolution imagery of Israel.

In July 2020, the Commerce Department found that non-U.S. commercial entities were collecting and distributing higher resolution images, so they increased the allowable resolution to 40 cm. More recently in August, NOAA lifted all resolution restrictions—except for over Israel, Joe Morrison, Umbra’s VP of commercial product, told Payload.

“Even if you’re taking imagery of Gaza or Lebanon or Egypt, if a corner of the image includes Israel, we treat that image as if KBA applies to the whole scene,” Morrison said. “There’s absolutely no upside to testing the limits of this thing. Nobody is going to push the limit.”