In April, Jony Ive’s design firm LoveFrom revealed a typeface four years in the making. Called LoveFrom Serif, it’s been used for the studio’s own logo, website, and client work. But it’s actually constructed from a historic typeface known as Baskerville.

And in this newly published video, you can see how LoveFrom built it. The video is a presentation that the team gave earlier this year at the San Francisco Public Library in conjunction with the Letterform Archive. Ive kicks things off before handing the mic over to LoveFrom’s Antonio Cavedoni and Chris Wilson, who previously worked together at Apple on the typeface San Francisco. Type nerds will appreciate that the presentation offers a brisk trot through history with plenty of historic specimens from Baskerville and his contemporaries. (Even Benjamin Franklin makes a humorous cameo along the way.)

Cavedoni demonstrates the evolving relationship between calligraphy and printing at the time, while Wilson presents projects that have used LoveFrom Serif, like the seals for King Charles’s Terra Carta and coronation emblem—and even a funny custom onesie for his son. [Image: LoveFrom] Of course, as painstakingly historic as the studio’s research was, LoveFrom’s goal was never to create a dry, literal, or minimal interpretation of Baskerville. I see it more as a jubilant remix—a riff. As typographer Erik Spiekermann lamented to me a while back, the letters can be a bit showy when many would argue that any single letter in a functional font should never call attention to itself. Yet in the hands of Cavedoni and fellow LoveFrom designer Riccardo Lorusso, the letterforms became a most certain celebration of the glyph as an expressive object rather than a mere cog in a larger system.

Reading Make Something Wonderful, a book of Steve Jobs in his own words, printed in LoveFrom Serif, I find the experience perfectly legible. But I take time to stop and smell the letterforms, too. Language has always lived at the intersection of information and expression. We can do both!