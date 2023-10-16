These winter coats will keep you warm—without sacrificing style

In the past, the highest-performing outerwear was often made by outdoor brands that specialized in technical fabrics. They tended to look functional, like you were ready to go snow-shoeing or spelunking at a moment’s notice. But over the last decade, much of this technical know-how has trickled into the rest of the apparel industry. Fashion-forward brands have begun creating stylish coats that will keep you warm and dry even under the harshest conditions.

This year, many clothing brands are focused on creating dramatic silhouettes: incorporating interesting necklines and collars as well as belts to accentuate the waist. Still, a coat should be a long-term purchase, meant to last years, if not decades. So, we put a lot of outerwear to the test, and come up with this list of stylish, durable coats that are also classic enough to outlast trends. These are pieces you will be excited to come back to year after year. The list encompasses a range of price points and warmth ratings, to ensure that there are options for both the coldest parts of the country and more temperate regions. Mackage [Photo: Mackage] Coralia Lustrous Light Down Coat with Sash Belt: $990

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

This may be the perfect winter coat. It is almost weightless, but the down fill inside ensures that you will stay warm in very cold conditions, down to -15°C / 5°F. This means you don’t have to bulk up with sweaters underneath. Mackage’s designers found ways to make all of its functional features aesthetically pleasing. The pillow collar and hood give the coat a dramatic silhouette, but also provide warmth and protection from the elements. The belt creates a fitted silhouette, but it also keeps the coat close to you, trapping heat. The outer layer has a sheen, and also happens to be water repellant, to keep you dry when it rains. Canada Goose [Photo: Canada Goose] Marlow Parka: $1,450

If you’re in a particularly cold part of the country, extreme warmth is a non-negotiable. Canada Goose has a lot of experience in crafting outwear for some of the coldest places on the planet, including equipping scientists who work in the arctic. Over the last few years, the brand has expanded beyond it’s signature parka silhouette, which is thick and boxy, to create sleeker, more feminine styles. The Marlow Parka, for instance is a newer style with a minimal, streamlined silhouette. The diagonal quilting pattern elongates the body, while the belt gives you a waistline. But it is the shawl-like wrap hood that makes this coat stand out, while also providing warmth around the neckline. Impressively, this coat doesn’t sacrifice warmth for this elegant look. It is the warmest coat on this list, designed for temperatures as low as -30°C/- 22°F. And given that it is ankle-length, it will keep your entire body warm all through the winter.

Aritzia [Photo: Aritzia] The Connor Coat: $350 While we tend to think of down puffers when we’re looking for warmth, well designed wool coats can also offer protection from the cold. Another Canadian brand, Aritzia, has a large selection of wool coats to choose from, all of which are engineered for long, freezing winters. The Connor Coat, for instance, is made from melton, which is wool that is woven in a twill form and is often seen in thick, fuzzy blankets. Artizia sourced the wool from Milior, an Italian mill, which has given this material a very smooth, soft feel. And on the interior, there’s a lining that adds warmth and wind protection. The coat is designed to deliver warmth when temperatures go down to -10°C / 14°F.

advertisement

While the Connor has a clean, streamlined aesthetic, the funnel neck makes a statement. It looks good when the collar is upturned as well as when it is pulled down. The coat tapers to the body, thanks to princess seams and well-placed buttons. It’s an elegant, fashionable take on a traditional wool coat. Lululemon [Photo: Lululemon] Hooded Insulated Wrap: $248 If you’re into a more dramatic silhouette, Lululemon’s hooded wrap may be the statement you’ve been looking for. Its proportions are delightfully exaggerated, with a hood that doubles as an enormous collar. And thanks to a cinch at the hem, you can make the wrap look puffier or draw it closer to the body.

As with all Lululemon’s products, designers have spent a lot of time thinking about the material and functionality of this wrap. On the interior, it has PrimaLoft insulation that regulates the body’s temperature, and on the outside, it is made from its proprietary Glyde fabric that is both water resistant and wind proof. Given that it is only hip-length, it doesn’t provide as much warmth as longer coats on this list, but there is also a longer version of the jacket that is designed for very cold weather. Cuyana [Photo: Cuyana] Convertible Puffer Jacket: $398 If you’re in need of a lighter layer, Cuyana’s cleverly designed puffer jacket will get you through transitional, rapidly changing weather. In line with the brand’s focus on versatile design, the jacket can be worn in many ways, depending on your needs and personal style preferences. You can take the hood and sleeve off, transforming it into a vest.

But as with all of Cuyana’s products, this jacket is chic and classic. It has relaxed, slightly oversized proportions, but it works well for both professional and weekend looks. And the brand’s attention to detail is impeccable. When you remove any of the components, all the buttons are hidden, giving the jacket a streamlined look.