UAW strike: Everything you need to know about the fight between autoworkers and the Big Three

There are now 25,000 United Auto Workers members on strike at five factories and 38 parts-distribution centers around the country. As the strike enters its second month, here are some questions and answers about why the workers are striking and how the fight between the union and the Big Three is shaking out.

Where do negotiations stand right now? As negotiations continue, the UAW has already achieved a huge (and unexpected) win. Last week, the union announced that General Motors has agreed to include workers at its future electric vehicle plants under the national UAW master agreement, which covers other workers at its non-EV plants. This is a massive step forward, given that the union has been very clear about the need for a “just transition,” securing the rights and livelihoods of workers as the auto industry and economy at large transition toward more environmentally sustainable production models. About 20% of the UAW’s members currently work on engines or transmissions and will eventually be put out of work by the transition to EVs, so figuring out what will happen to them as those jobs disappear is a major priority for the union. UAW members and supporters on a picket line outside the Ford Motor Co.’s Chicago Assembly Plant on September 30 [Photo: Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg/Getty Images]

What are the UAW’s demands? The UAW has been very clear about what it expects to win in this new contract. In addition to securing union recognition at new EV plants, it’s also calling for a 36% raise in wages over four years (down from its starting demand of 40%); the restoration of regular cost-of-living wage increases that were eliminated in a 2009 contract; a four-day workweek with overtime pay beyond 32 hours; employer-paid healthcare for retirees; the right to strike over plant closures; and the end of employment tiers that classify workers into two unequal groups (those hired before 2007 currently receive better wages and benefits than those hired after). It’s an ambitious slate of demands, but the UAW’s leaders have pointed to the Big Three’s record profits and sky-high executive compensation while emphasizing that the workers simply want their fair share. UAW President Shawn Fain speaks outside the UAW Local 900 headquarters across the street from the Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, on September 15. [Photo: Matthew Hatcher/AFP/Getty Images]

Who is UAW head Shawn Fain and where did he come from? Shawn Fain is the president of the United Auto Workers. Originally from Kokomo, Indiana, he’s been a member of the UAW since 1994 and joined the union while working as an electrician at Chrysler. After spending decades serving his union in various capacities, he was elected in the first-ever direct election for the union’s international executive board. It was a historic moment for the union, and followed years of grassroots organizing by Unite All Workers for Democracy, a rank-and-file reform caucus within the UAW that rejected the union’s corrupt past leadership and pushed for the “one member, one vote” referendum. Fain was sworn in as president on March 26, 2023. His shop floor experience, genuine concern for his membership, and no-nonsense demeanor have endeared him to workers. Meanwhile, his notorious trash can and “Eat the Rich” shirt have turned him into a social media sensation and made clear that he isn’t interested in conciliatory rhetoric about the Big Three’s leaders. Earlier this year, CBS called him “one of the most important people in the U.S. economy today”—and that may be an understatement. Why are the strikes at just the Big Three? The UAW called a strike against the Big Three automakers—General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler)—on September 15 because the union failed to reach a deal on a new contract before the current one, which covers workers at all three companies, expired. This is the first time that the union has struck all three major automakers at once. Fain has dubbed it the “Stand Up Strike,” an homage to the iconic 1936-1937 Sit-Down Strike in Flint, Michigan, that marked the first major labor battle between the UAW and the American auto industry (and led to a huge victory for the union and organized labor writ large).

After a rally for striking auto workers at UAW Local 551 in Chicago on October 7, UAW President Fain is photographed with the Reverend Jesse Jackson, front-row center, and rally participants. [Photo: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images] How much profit did the Big Three make last year? A lot. Between 2013 and 2022, the Big Three’s profits increased by a staggering 92%, totaling a windfall of $250 billion (and they expect to add another $32 billion to that by the end of 2023). Meanwhile, auto workers’ wages have fallen 19.3% since 2008, when they agreed to accept lower wages and the tiered system in order to save their jobs when the companies went bankrupt during the financial crisis. Those companies bounced back—but the workers have yet to recover what they gave up. How much money did the Big Three CEOs make last year? Executive compensation rose alongside profits, increasing 40% during that same 2013 to 2022 period. In 2022, all three Big Three CEOs—GM’s Mary Barra, Ford’s Jim Farley, and Stellantis’s Carlos Tavares—pulled in between $21 and $29 million. That works out to about 300 times as much as any of the workers themselves make for much more difficult, much more dangerous work.

And yet the CEOs have been all over network TV and in local newspapers complaining about how “untenable” the union’s demands are, pleading poverty in the face of the eventual EV transition, accusing Fain of employing “theatrics,” and acting as though the workers are asking too much. Their public recalcitrance has only fueled the union’s determination to bring home a historic contract. United Auto Workers members strike the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly Plant on September 29 in Lansing, Michigan. [Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images] Not every factory is on strike at once. How is the UAV deciding where the strikes go? The union has kept quiet about its exact plans, announcing only the latest targets via weekly Facebook Live addresses from Fain that have become must-see TV for labor enthusiasts. But it’s clear that the UAW has been extremely strategic in choosing its targets, and has benefited from the element of surprise.

Striking unexpectedly, in an echo of the Association of Flight Attendants’ groundbreaking CHAOS maneuver, has enabled them to keep the Big Three off-balance and win some important concessions—including the recent win on EV plants, which came after rumors swirled that the union was planning to strike one of GM’s most financially crucial locations. The Stand Up Strike has followed a pattern, too: If a given company makes progress at the bargaining table, it’s spared that week. It both incentivizes movement and emphasizes just how powerful the union’s position is right now. President Joe Biden at the General Motors Service Parts Operations plant in Belleville, Michigan, on September 26 [Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images] How big a deal was it that Biden came to the picket line? President Joe Biden made history when he traveled to a General Motors distribution center in Wayne County, Michigan, to visit the picket line and address striking UAW workers. It was the first time in anyone’s memory that a sitting U.S. president had walked a picket line, and it made a powerful statement about both the strike’s impact and the strength of the UAW itself.

Biden had initially planned to send surrogates like acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, but after public pressure mounted, and Fain explicitly invited him to come, he showed up and threw his support behind the workers. (The trip was criticized by the usual rogues’ gallery of Republicans—as well as former Obama administration officials—but that was inevitable.) What’s next? There has been progress at the bargaining table, but Fain has made it very clear that he and his membership are not interested in lowering their demands, and they’re not afraid to flex their muscle. In an existential fight between 150,000 auto workers and a handful of millionaire executives, I know which side I’m on—and so do the majority of Americans (58%, to be exact).