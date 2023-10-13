Who is Sam Wrench, director of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour movie?

When Taylor Swift announced back in August that her already blockbuster Eras live tour was not only continuing into 2024 but would also become its very own concert film, fans around the world rejoiced.

Launched in March—and projected to earn $2.2 billion in ticket sales by the time it completes its 146 live shows in August 2024—the Eras Tour drew an average of 72,459 attendees per show. But there were millions of fans who couldn’t pay the average pre-sale and first sale ticket price of $455.78, or who didn’t live near any of the cities where the tour played. Now, an impossible ticket has became very, very possible. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which opened yesterday, is comprised of footage recorded from three shows in early August at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. The lens through which fans will be able to experience the show is being held by director Sam Wrench, a 32-year-old U.K.-based filmmaker who has made a name for himself over the past decade through advertising, film, and TV work that primarily revolves around music and artists.

Taylor Swift and Sam Wrench at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California on October 11, 2023. [Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images] Wrench has become something of a concert film specialist, helming Blur’s 2015 film New World Towers, Mumford & Sons’ 2016 We Wrote This Yesterday, as well as Lizzo’s 2022 Live in Concert and Billie Eilish’s 2023 Grammy-nominated Live at the 02. His work also includes a Netflix comedy special for U.K. comedian Jimmy Carr (2016’s Funny Business), as well as the streamer’s hiphop reality contest show Rhythm & Flow. Like many directors, Wrench sharpened his skills early on with commercial advertising work, including ads for McDonald’s, Toyota, Adidas, Foot Locker, and Samsung. Even then, top musicians played a role. An ad Wrench did for Mastercard ad started Mary J. Blige, and Major Lazer appeared in a spot he filmed for Tuborg beer.

There aren’t a lot of clues in Wrench’s commercial work to how he may have approached what could become the biggest concert film of all-time. Still, there is a telling quote in a 2015 Vice interview he gave that offers a peek into his creative process. Talking about the Blur film, which chronicled the making of the reunited Britpop band’s 2015 album The Magic Whip, Wrench discussed the challenges of creating a piece of art about—and around—talented and legendary artists. “I think the biggest intimidation is to tell a story that’s worthy of the band,” Wrench said. “Damon [Albarn] is a songwriter, he’s a master of telling stories. He’s a master of capturing people’s emotion, whether at a gig or in an album. As a filmmaker, especially making a film about someone who does that so well, you can’t try to beat that. You’re there to try to convey it in a way that justifies it and brings out a greater importance. If you try to tell all of a story or trivialize it too much, you kind of get yourself into a mess.” Most likely, then, he’s going to let Taylor do Taylor.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now playing in more than 8,500 theaters across about 100 countries, and is expected to hit $150 million in opening ticket sales.