Why the hotel workers in Las Vegas might be the next big strike

Hotel cleaners have been among the thousands of other workers who made this summer such a red-hot moment for the labor movement. As Fast Company reported last month, 15,000 hotel workers at dozens of properties across Southern California participated in a series of rolling strike actions in June and July. Their union, UNITE HERE’S Local 11, has since called on potential visitors to boycott the more than 60 hotels that are currently qualify as “strike-ready.” Now, just a few hours east of Los Angeles, hotel workers in Las Vegas are getting in on the action, too.

More than 40,000 members of UNITE HERE’s Culinary and Bartenders Union Local 226 at MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts are currently working without a contract, and on September 26, voted by 95% to authorize a strike in the event that negotiations break down. “If these gaming companies don’t come to an agreement, the workers have spoken and we will be ready to do whatever it takes—up to and including a strike,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union said at the time. “Companies are doing extremely well and we are demanding that workers aren’t left behind.” On October 12, union leaders joined thousands of union members for a massive informational picket line in front of eight different MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment casinos on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. No strike has been called yet, but the workers are ready. “I was proud to have voted yes to authorize a strike to protect my future,” said Roselyn Buie, a cook at the Flamingo and Culinary Union member for 37 years. “I’ve worked hard for decades to provide for my family and I want to continue to protect my retirement and pension. If I have to go on strike to win the best contract ever, then I’m ready to do that in order to win for my family and have my fair share of what we deserve.” Culinary Union members cast their ballots during a strike vote, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. [Photo: K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images] Earlier this month, the Culinary Local 226 released a report titled The Human Cost of High Hotel Profits: A Survey of Las Vegas Guest Room Attendants. The report notes that hotel operators have seen soaring profits over the course of the pandemic, with room prices rising 29% from 2019 to 2023. Meanwhile, the number of available jobs have fallen by 11%, as the size of Las Vegas resort industry staff decreased from 150,900 workers in 2019 to 134,100 in 2023. The burden of keeping these mammoth properties running has fallen on the remaining workers.

Instead, the report reveals that workers like Buie and her coworkers have been forced to take on additional duties and heavier workloads. This is a direct result of the ongoing pivot away from offering daily housekeeping that many hotels have taken since the start of the pandemic. “Housekeeping is a very difficult job and only doing checkouts makes it even harder,” guest room attendant Maria Luisa Martinez told the union. Instead of handling quick daily room refreshes, she and her coworkers find themselves spending more time and effort traveling throughout the properties to deep clean dirtier rooms. It’s not just the walking, though some of these properties are enormous; the workers are also pushing heavy carts loaded with supplies and rushing to meet their room quotas before the end of their shift. As a result, 88% of the workers surveyed reported feeling pain or exhaustion while working, and 57% have had to get medical care for work-related stress and injuries sustained on the job. Three out of four guest room attendants have to take pain medication to make it through the day. “Some ladies cry at the end of their shifts because of how much pain they are in,” Martinez said. “Guest room attendants in Nevada need help because our workloads are too much for anybody.” That heavy workload is only one of the issues plaguing the hotel workers who keep the Strip’s neon facade running 24/7. Guest room attendant Rawanda Rogers also pointed out the added risk of harassment or assault that the workers face from hotel guests. Many hotels now provide the workers with panic buttons or other means to call security if they are threatened, but the danger remains.

Rogers recalled a time when a strange man forced his way into a room she was cleaning, but hotel security did not respond to her calls for 30 minutes. “If things don’t change, I believe I will lose a lot of coworkers who won’t want to work in this position anymore because of the high risk of injury or assault,” Rogers explained. “That means that, for those of us still working, our workload will increase because there will be a shortage of guest room attendants, which will lead to more unsafe and challenging working conditions.” Rogers, Martinez, Buie, and their coworkers are now waiting to find out what comes next. Culinary 226 remains locked in negotiations for a new five-year contract. With the membership primed to strike, there’s no telling how long it will be before Striketober comes to the Strip. If—and when—the call comes, though, they will be ready. “I voted yes to authorize a strike because I’m fighting for my family and for our future,” Maria Sanchez, a guest room attendant at the Bellagio and Culinary Union member, said in a statement. “The workload since the pandemic has been intense, and when I get home I’m so tired and I don’t have energy to take my two kids to the park or play with them. . . . I voted yes to win the best contract ever so that I can work one job and come home to spend time with my children.”