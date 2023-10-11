Elon Musk couldn’t seem to find any Hamas-Israel disinformation on X, so we found a bunch for him

Thierry Breton, the European commissioner charged with enforcing the EU’s new Digital Services Act, warned on Tuesday that X’s platform has become overrun with “disinformation” and “violent and terrorist” content since Hamas’s October 7 attacks. Breton gave Elon Musk 24 hours to respond with how his company plans to fix that—or else risk facing an investigation that, per the DSA’s rules, could lead to fines of up to 6% of X’s revenue. (The act, which rolled out in full force in August, requires major social networks to take specific actions to monitor and remove harmful content.)

“We have, from qualified sources, reports about potentially illegal content circulating on your service despite flags from relevant authorities,” Breton’s letter informs Musk, noting that “public media and civil society organisations widely report instances of fake and manipulated images and facts . . . such as repurposed old images of unrelated armed conflicts or military footage that actually originated from video games.”

Breton ended with an ultimatum (“I urge you to ensure a prompt, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours”) that set off a feisty exchange.

Musk denied knowing about the disinformation. “Our policy is everything is open source and transparent,” he replied. “Please list the violations you allude to on ????, so that that [sic] the public can see them.”