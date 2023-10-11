Gen Z teens love Apple, Nike, Chick-fil-A, and Goldfish Crackers. They’re also warming up to VR

Piper Sandler has released its 46th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey. The survey polled thousands of Gen Z teens to learn about their spending and brand habits. The report is packed with revealing information, including that 31% of teens now own a VR device and that they are buying cosmetics at the highest level since 2019.

As for brands, the Piper Sandler survey showed very clearly that certain companies hold powerful mindshare over Gen Z teens. Here are the most popular brands across different categories.

Most popular phone brand: Apple’s iPhone. 87% of Gen Z teens reported owning an iPhone, and 88% expect their next phone to be an iPhone, while 34% own an Apple Watch.

Apple’s iPhone. 87% of Gen Z teens reported owning an iPhone, and 88% expect their next phone to be an iPhone, while 34% own an Apple Watch. Most popular footwear brand: Nike. At a 61% share, other shoe brands don’t even come close. Converse was No. 2 at 9%.

Nike. At a 61% share, other shoe brands don’t even come close. Converse was No. 2 at 9%. Most popular clothing brand: Again, Nike, at 35%. Lululemon came in second at 6%.

Again, Nike, at 35%. Lululemon came in second at 6%. Most popular streaming platform: Netflix at 29.1%. However, YouTube almost tied for first place with a 28.7% share.

Netflix at 29.1%. However, YouTube almost tied for first place with a 28.7% share. Most popular social media app: TikTok at 38%. Snapchat came in second at 28%.

TikTok at 38%. Snapchat came in second at 28%. Most popular restaurant: Chick-fil-A at 16%. Starbucks was second at 13%, and McDonalds was third at 9%.

Chick-fil-A at 16%. Starbucks was second at 13%, and McDonalds was third at 9%. Most popular snacks: Goldfish and Lays brands tied for first place at 13% each. Cheez-It came in third at 9%.

Goldfish and Lays brands tied for first place at 13% each. Cheez-It came in third at 9%. Most popular shopping website: Amazon won by a country mile at 55%. Second place was Shein at 12%.

Amazon won by a country mile at 55%. Second place was Shein at 12%. Most popular cosmetics brand: e.l.f. at 29%. Rare Beauty took the number two spot at 13%.

Other findings from the survey: 37% of teens reported being employed part-time. Upper-income male Gen Z teens reported their spending to be up 11% year-over-year, while female Gen Z teens reported their spending to be down 8% year-over-year. Males also revealed that their No. 1 spending priority was food, with 25% of their funds going toward it, while females said their No. 1 spending priority was clothing, with 28% of their funds going toward fashion.

You can check out Piper Sandler’s full Taking Stock With Teens Fall 2023 report here.