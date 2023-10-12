Wendy’s just redesigned itself for the Uber Eats era

Back in 2017, officials executives at the burger chain Wendy’s took a look at their restaurants and noticed a surprising trend. The restaurants, often a few thousand square feet sitting on an acre of land, were emptier than they’d been in recent years. The company wasn’t struggling; it was at the time the fourth most successful quick service restaurant chain, according to industry publication QSR. But the business as a whole was changing.

Food delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats had been steadily growing since launching a few years earlier, and Wendy’s executives began to see that fewer customers were sitting in their dining rooms or idling in drive-throughs. Increasingly, people were getting their burgers and fries through third-party delivery services picking up orders that had been placed online. That observation—combined with the online ordering bonanza of the pandemic—has led to a complete rethinking of how Wendy’s designs, builds and operates more than 7,000 restaurants around the world. [Photo: Wendy’s] Since 2017, the company has been redesigning its restaurants into a space- and operations-efficient format it’s calling Global Next Gen. With areas dedicated to online order pickups, dining rooms that match dine-in demand, and kitchens optimized for high capacity output, Wendy’s is making its restaurants better reflect the new ways people order and access fast food.

“We changed our kitchen layout, we changed the drive through experience, we changed how people order their food, and really thought about every aspect of how the customer engages with the brand,” says Abigail Pringle, chief development officer at The Wendy’s Company and president of its international business. “It’s a design for the digital age.” The first of these Global Next Gen restaurants are now open in Kansas and Oklahoma. More than 200 restaurants with this design approach are slated to open by the end of next year. The company estimates that the upgraded design will allow restaurants to handle 400 times more digital orders by streamlining how those orders come in, how workers prepare the food, and how it gets into the hands of customers. Key to the redesign is a new pickup area for delivery drivers that was designed around speed of access. Integrated into the front counter is a new online order shelving system that makes picking up online orders easier. A walkup window for fetching online orders has also been added to the restaurant’s exterior wall, right next to dedicated parking spaces for delivery drivers. “They need speed, and time is important,” Pringle says.

[Photo: Wendy’s] For those ordering inside the restaurant, there is still a conventional counter top where customers can speak their order to an actual human. But there are also faster kiosks where customers can put in their orders and pay even more quickly. Wendy’s isn’t alone in digitizing some aspects of itsd customer service. McDonald’s recently opened a digital-only drive-through restaurant in Texas, and other brands have embraced kiosk-based ordering in recent years. Most of the bigger changes were made behind the counter. As the company began reconfiguring its restaurants, it also saw an opportunity to improve the way food is stored and prepared. A dual-sided galley design brings the kitchen equipment closer together and reduces the physical movement and walking required to prepare food orders. Fryers are closer to where potatoes are stored and chopped, for example, and common supply areas for burger making are located next to and above assembly areas instead of being spread horizontally across the kitchen. “We did a lot of time motion studies and engineering through what is the optimal distance between one action and another,” Pringle says. “We’ve taken hundreds of steps out of the process.” The company says this new high-capacity kitchen design can increase output by 50%. [Photo: Wendy’s] Working with suppliers, Wendy’s also got some custom-designed kitchen equipment to fit into a smaller than usual kitchen space. Everything was also put on wheels, partly to ease cleaning and partly to reap the benefits of a modular layout that can be easily upgraded as equipment ages. They may not be taking this as far as Chipotle, which recently unveiled a burrito bowl-making robot that it hopes to one day roll out across 3,200 locations, but Wendy’s has a similar efficiency and scale in mind.

[Photo: Wendy’s] The company also reconfigured how it handles deliveries, and created a storage and shelving system that uses significantly less space than its older restaurants—lessons Pringle says the company gleaned from its restaurants in places like Indonesia and Japan that take up only a few hundred square feet. “We’ve learned a lot of about efficiency and space optimization,” she says. As a result, the company’s new restaurants in the U.S. will be able to be built on smaller and cheaper plots of land. “Now we can actually design and build a restaurant on as little as a quarter or half an acre,” she says. [Photo: Wendy’s] They’ll also be more energy efficient, using between 6% and 10% less than older style Wendy’s locations. With about 95% of its restaurants owned by franchisees, the new design will make running a Wendy’s much more affordable, while also potentially increasing its ability to handle a growing amount of online orders.

That will likely be appealing to franchisees already operating Wendy’s restaurants. But the new, more efficient design may be just as much about luring in new franchisees and helping the company expand. “We’re opening hundreds of restaurants a year,” Pringle says. “As we evolve and grow the brand this is going to become the predominant standard to our design both in the U.S. and internationally.”