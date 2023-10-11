A Nobel Prize-winning economist has found an unlikely culprit for growing inequality: economists

In 1983, three decades before he won a Nobel Prize, economist Angus Deaton moved from Scotland to the U.S., a land he viewed as brimming with opportunity. But he gradually started to see the cracks in society—from the “hideous” healthcare system to the lack of a safety net for the most vulnerable. Deaton was so ambivalent that he declined to get his U.S. citizenship until 2012.

His new book, Economics in America: An Immigrant Economist Explores the Land of Inequality, is a collection of his essays from the past quarter century that were published in Britain’s Royal Economic Society newsletter as “Letters From America,” in which he mused on topics from the minimum wage to the stock market. He has some surprising takes, including a criticism of pro-immigration policy and an argument that President Joe Biden is a better president than his predecessors because he doesn’t listen to economists as much as they did. In many ways, the book feels like an existential crisis for Deaton, as he questions his own legacy—and wonders whether policies prescribed by economists over the years have unintentionally contributed to inequality. No pressure on the profession, then. Why did you move to the U.S. originally?

There was an obvious and perhaps not very distinguished target, which was: I got paid a lot more here. I never had very much money. I was a young father with two small kids whose mother had died when they were very young, and I’d struggled a bit. The idea of just being comfortable—which seemed to be possible here—was really important. It’s also true that if you talk to economists in Britain around that time, there was the feeling that most of the really exciting work was going on here. The great economists, the people who’d already been winning Nobel Prizes, were mostly from around here. These top American departments had just really interesting, amazingly talented people. You use the word comfortable, but that’s not the reality for so many Americans. And yet when you first entered the profession, you said it was hard to even mention “inequality” as a serious academic question.

I was quite shocked to be told that it was “unprofessional”—that economists should worry about efficiency and let politicians deal with equity. The idea that we should get the economy to work, and leave Kevin McCarthy to deal with equity! But that’s been a line in economics, especially in Chicago-type economics [the branch promoted by Milton Friedman, which prioritizes the free market over government intervention]. I came in ’83, and that was [soon after] the end of the “30 glorious years” [of post-World War II growth]. All the boats seemed to be rising together. [Inequality] didn’t seem like a very interesting thing to study; it wasn’t changing very much. I tell the story in the book of my colleague Alan Blinder who wrote his thesis on the effects of income inequality on consumption patterns, and basically concluded that there was nothing to see because nothing much was happening. Living in a world in which everybody seemed to be prospering in parallel didn’t seem like such a crucial issue. But in the book’s introduction, you say the U.S. has become a much “darker society” than in 1983. Do you mean that in terms of income inequality?

I wouldn’t necessarily put it that way. America, which used to be the middle of the pack in terms of life expectancy in the ’80s, is now pulling out of the pack altogether. People who have a four-year college degree are doing pretty well. But if you go to the people who don’t have a college degree, horrible things are happening to them. This land of opportunity—which I think is still a land of opportunity—hasn’t got much of a safety net. The opportunities are getting bigger and bigger, but the safety net’s falling further and further away. . . . I think of it as much broader than income inequality: People without a BA are like an underclass. They’re dispensable. There are a thousand different reasons for that. If you go back into the ’70s, real wages really were increasing. There was a blue-collar middle class. You could be a blue-collar worker in a steel factory or in a car factory, and have a really good middle-class existence, owning your own home, having a car, and taking holidays. That’s become much harder. The jobs went off to China or Mexico or Vietnam or wherever. There’s a feeling that no one really cares very much about those folks.

Why has Europe been able to avoid so many of these rises in inequality and “deaths of despair” and the U.S. hasn’t? Anne [Case, my wife] and I wrestled with that in our book Deaths of Despair. One reason is that we don’t have any safety net here. They have a value-added tax, so the tax burden there is higher. And they have a quite elaborate safety net, which covers people in a lot of situations when bad things happen. So the deindustrialization—which you’ve had in Britain too—is a bit less painful, because there’s more protection for people who are losing their jobs. I’m not unsympathetic to that [theory]. The other story is we’ve got this hideous healthcare system. It costs—I was going to say “an arm and a leg,” but that’s not appropriate in the circumstances—but we’re spending [almost] 20% of GDP. There’s no other country that spends anything like that. That money comes out of other things we could have, like a safety net and a better education system. And it’s not delivering much, except the healthcare providers are doing really quite well: the hospitals, the doctors, the pharma companies, the device manufacturers.

Not only does it cost a lot, but we fund it in this really bizarre way, which is that for most people who are not old enough to qualify for Medicare, they get their health insurance through their employer. A family policy right around now is costing about $20,000. It doesn’t cost any different for the CEO than it does for the guard on duty at the door. But that guy at the door is paid maybe $30K or something. So where are you going to find $20K for him? What you’re going to do is get rid of him, hire an outside contractor. If you can outsource those jobs abroad, that would be great; if you can’t, then you’ve got a company that supplies them, and those companies are not necessarily good places to work. The theme of your new book seems to be something of an existential crisis for you as an economist. How much are economists to blame for some of these issues?

I think economists know a lot, and have done a lot of useful stuff. We’re so good at counting. We know a lot of statistics. So we have a lot of strengths as professionals, but I think there are some broad things that we didn’t do very well. We bent the knee a little too much to the Chicago libertarian view, that markets could do everything. I’m not trying to say that I was right and everybody else was wrong. I was with the mob. I think we thought that financial markets were much safer than they’d been in the past, and we didn’t have to worry about them as much. That was dead wrong. I think we were way overenthusiastic about hyperglobalization. We had this belief that people would lose their jobs but they’d find other, better jobs, and that really didn’t happen. So there are a lot of things that I think are going to be seriously reconsidered over the next years. One other thing you say economists may have been wrong about is being very pro-immigration. That struck me as surprising, given that you’re an immigrant yourself. What led you to that?

The profession has basically lined up the position that immigration is good for everybody. Economists have tended to say [immigration] doesn’t have any effect on native wages. But it’s clear the corporate sector does believe that, because it’s lobbied very heavily to keep up immigration. So someone’s wrong about this. There’s a book by Jefferson Cowie called The Great Exception, and if I get the argument right, he thinks that the Great Migration of Black people from the South would not have happened if the U.S. had not stopped immigration in the mid-century. The idea is that these factory owners in Chicago or Philadelphia would have preferred Germans or Serbians in their factories. And given they couldn’t get them, that created an opening for African Americans to move north. That’s an example of immigration policy improving the lot of a large and important American group. Economists tend to dismiss what ordinary people say about immigration. There’s this quote I often think of by [former British Prime Minister] Gordon Brown. He’d been campaigning for an election that he lost in the end. He talked to this lady at her house, and she complained about immigrants. And he came out, on camera, and just said, “Bigot.” And that was what we all would have said. There was very little serious attempt to understand those points of view. After all, people like you and me, we cosmopolitans, we’re doing pretty well out of this globalizer system.

I don’t know if this was meant in jest or seriously, but you say Joe Biden is perhaps a better president than Bill Clinton or Barack Obama because he doesn’t listen as much to economists. Is there some truth to that? Is it the job of an economist to simply study policies, or to actually prescribe them? I’m not sure you can draw that line. I don’t think there’s too much danger that everything we say will be taken on board. We whisper in the ears of presidents; we don’t make the decisions. Clinton was a real policy wonk. Obama was a college professor. I tell the story of how Anne and I met Obama after I got the Nobel Prize. Our paper had been published six days before, and he’d read it down to the footnotes and wanted to talk about it. He was really into that academic work, and it’s a pretty amazing thing for a president of the United States. But we’re not representing anyone. Joe Biden has roots in the labor movement in the working class, which are incredibly valuable, and which give working-class Americans some chance in Washington in a way that I don’t think the Clintons ever really understood.

You say at the end of the book that it’s difficult to know what the solutions are for inequality. Is the U.S. likely to change its deeply ingrained narratives about the government and about markets? Well, [the narratives have] changed in the past, and they can change again. The last 50 years have been very much the semblance of anti-government beliefs. Prior to that, there was a much more government-friendly narrative: the New Deal, and the ascendance of Keynesian policy in Britain. Irrespective of which party has been in power. I don’t think these things are immutable, but they’re not very easily forcastable. What you said, I very much agree with: I and others are much stronger on, “Well, this didn’t work did it?” And when they say, “Well, what would work?” there’s this uncomfortable silence where you feel foolish. Everybody’s quoting [former Italian philosopher and politician Antonio] Gramsci [saying that] the old system is broken but the new system is struggling to be born. No one really knows what it’s going to look like.

Despite it all, you say in the book that you’re still in awe of America. What gives you hope? The opportunities are really there. One of the arguments that people made for Brexit was, Europe may have this great safety net but it doesn’t have any Amazons or Microsofts or Googles. And people seem to connect those two things. Maybe you need to take the safety net away if people are really going to do this stuff. I’m not sure that’s true. But this is a very inventive place. Most of the Americans who get Nobel Prizes are immigrants or children of immigrants. I think one of the great positive things about economics is that there’s been this huge importation of people from Europe, Latin America, Asia, and so on, who come in with very different philosophical systems and beliefs. So there’s always hope and there’s always change; economics is a very open profession, and it changes very quickly.

As for politics? Well, only fools predict what that’s going to be.