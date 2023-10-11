This startup electrifies individual train cars, so they can drive themselves

On any given day, around a million railcars sit in rail yards unused, waiting to be attached to long trains. But a startup called Intramotev wants to put them to better use: The company’s tech converts individual railcars to run on batteries, and then makes it possible for them to drive by themselves.

That flexibility could help rail replace more shipments that currently happen in trucks, dramatically shrinking emissions. “When you’re looking at trucking today, it’s optimized around speed and flexibility,” says Timothy Luchini, cofounder and CEO of Intramotev, which is part of a new cohort at Intel’s Ignite accelerator. “And you pay a five to 10 times premium for that, and you have nine times more greenhouse gas emissions [than traditional rail].” Converting just 1% of trucking to the rail using the new technology, he says, could eliminate 4.4 million metric tons of CO2 a year. Right now, railroads typically use trains that are two to three miles long because it’s most cost-effective. But that means “you have to wait until you have two miles of stuff that can all move together,” says Luchini. Rail is cheaper and better for the environment than trucking—even when a train runs on diesel fuel—but it’s a much slower way to make a delivery. [Image: Intramotev] The new technology, called TugVolt, adds batteries, sensors, a motor, and a transmission to an existing railcar, and makes it possible to quickly and affordably move one container of goods on existing tracks. Of course, it can’t replace every truck journey, since railcars can only run along rail lines. But the self-driving railcars could replace truck trips from ports to warehouses and from business to business.

[Image: Intramotev] The company’s first customers, which are beginning to deploy the technology now, are mining companies that currently use trains to move materials like lithium and can save money by using individual railcars. The base model can go around 100 miles before recharging; a longer-range version can go 600 miles. “You’re keeping the vehicles in motion more of the time, so you need fewer vehicles,” Luchini says. “And when you size it for several million tons or a billion tons of material going from a mine site to a processing center, that’s a huge amount of cost savings. Customers may spend $50 million or more just on diesel running that circular route a year.” [Image: Intramotev] The tech eliminates the “green premium” for companies to switch to low-emissions transportation. It’s also much less expensive to electrify one railcar than a full train. If an electric train runs on a third rail or overhead electric lines, it can triple or quadruple the cost of infrastructure. If a locomotive adds batteries, it might need a massive eight megawatts of power, making the locomotive both expensive to produce and challenging to recharge.

Electric semi trucks also face challenges because of the size of batteries needed and the distance that they can travel before needing to recharge. (Trucks also cause other problems, including increasing traffic congestion in cities and causing thousands of fatal crashes each year.) “We can get 100 tons of payload 100 miles with 100 kilowatt hours of battery,” Luchini says. “And what that means is that we can get a vehicle that’s three and a half times the weight of a semi to go 100 miles with a battery pack that’s the size of a Tesla car.” Another part of the company’s system, called ReVolt, makes it possible for the electric railcars to be added to longer trains, so they can travel to a city like Chicago before splitting off on their own to finish a trip to a nearby destination like Milwaukee or Peoria. When it’s part of a train, the railcar can still help lower emissions, recharging its batteries whenever the longer train brakes. (The railcars also use regenerative braking when they’re on their own.) “Today, all that braking force goes to heat, so it’s wasted energy,” Luchini says. That helps companies save more money on transportation.

The first mining customers are using the technology on their own private rail lines, but it could soon be used on larger, interconnected rail networks. Right now, rail lines are used as little as 3% of the time. “This is a way to take the rail system, which for us in the U.S. is largely already a dedicated freight network, and unlock a hidden capacity,” says Luchini.