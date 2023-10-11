Looking for a holiday retail job? Try Home Depot, Best Buy, or one of these 15 top-rated employers

With ever-rising inflation and layoffs booming, searches for seasonal jobs are up. According to Indeed’s Hiring Lab, seasonal job searches have reached a 34-year high, up 19% from last year. But unfortunately, postings for seasonal jobs are down by 6%.

Luckily, there’s still a hefty list of retailers that are hiring across the country.

Of course, not all retailers have desirable work environments. That’s why Indeed looked into employee happiness at companies, coupled with which ones have ample positions to fill, in order to come up with its top 15 retail companies that are currently hiring. They gave each company a “work well-being score,” which they came up with by looking at such aspects as pay, sense of purpose, and how stressful the jobs are.

The list spans multiple categories, including clothing, grocery, and electronics, but in order for a company to make the list, employee happiness was a must.



While some of the companies that made the list have only around 100 to 200 positions to fill (per 1 million job openings out there), Home Depot, the top company on the list, has 677 job postings (per million) that cover seasonal, part-time, and full-time work. Macy’s, which came in second, has 547 postings per million, and Kohl’s, third on the list, has 326.