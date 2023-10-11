Minimizing data and AI disconnects eliminates organizational friction

BY altair5 minute read

Friction is a catchall term for delays, mistakes, misalignment, and miscommunications that can lead to data and artificial intelligence (AI) project failure. Earlier this year, Altair released the findings of its 2023 Frictionless AI Global Survey Report, which examined a cross-section of more than 2,000 respondents from around the world to see where current data and AI strategies are and how organizations can eliminate friction. The survey results revealed that friction was a widespread issue. One particularly interesting topic the survey brought to light: organizational misalignment between executive-level and user-level employees. Let’s explore further.

THE DATA ON ORGANIZATIONAL MISALIGNMENT Executive-level and user-level employees see things differently. This is a natural result of hierarchy and role specialization. It’s not a bad thing—but there can be pitfalls. When these groups fall out of lockstep, organizations can experience major friction that can slow even the most basic data and AI initiatives. In comparison, teams that are aligned can get projects done smoothly, quickly, and ahead of schedule. To begin, let’s see what the survey data revealed about organizational misalignment. First, 96% of executive-level respondents said there was some sort of structured data science enablement program in place at their organization, while just 83% of user-level employees said the same—a 13% gap between the groups. Additionally, one of the survey’s key insights was that 75% of respondents said their organization struggles to find enough data science talent. Moreover, respondents said the time it takes to upskill employees was the second most prevalent problem in organizational AI strategy adoption (behind only the lack of talent). Put simply, there’s not enough data science talent to go around, and upskilling is a large hurdle for too many organizations.

That almost all the survey’s executives said they have data science enablement programs in place—while many users feel there isn’t—is an eye opener. This is a significant gap worth closing, since data science enablement programs are crucial in the modern data and AI landscape, particularly because talent is difficult to find. To remedy this issue, teams must make it clear what their definition of “data science enablement program” is and what that program looks like within their organization. The data here suggests that organizations most likely didn’t align stakeholders around these key points, thus creating confusion and misalignment. The data also revealed that misalignment didn’t stop there. When asked if they believe their organization can scale AI projects without training domain experts in data science, 69% of executives said “yes,” while just 51% of users said the same – an 18-point gap. Those working with the tools and platforms daily likely have crucial insights on how projects can successfully scale – and how they can’t. Bilateral communication can help avoid costly blunders and wasted time and effort, something everyone wants to minimize. More broadly, not including domain experts in the AI scaling process is a recipe for friction. Teams can maximize their odds of AI project success by including domain experts and making sure they’re upskilled whenever possible. Above all, including domain experts that can lend their support and expertise—both technical and organizational—to AI projects fosters success and streamlines projects’ ability to scale.

The last major area of misalignment was that a higher proportion of executives (33%) believed teams are working in silos and not communicating effectively across teams than user-level employees (25%). Though the gap between the two groups is smaller than the statistics mentioned above, this insight may kickstart conversations between executives and user-level teams about what ideal communication would look like and how their organization can achieve it. By aligning stakeholders early, you can enable them differently based on persona while bringing them together with a unified system for documenting return on investment (ROI) and business impact. This approach of alignment, tailored enablement, and standardized assessment breaks down silos. IT’S NOT ALL MISALIGNMENT These are three glaring areas of misalignment that all organizations should investigate within their own ranks. If left untreated, minor friction can intensify quickly. In an era where speed is everything—especially as it concerns data analytics and AI—delays can be disastrous. The good news is that the data also revealed alignment between executives and user-level employees. For example, both groups believed their organization makes working with AI tools more complicated than it needs to be at a similar clip (65% and 60%, respectively).

Additionally, the groups said their organizations struggle to find enough data science talent at nearly identical rates (74% and 75%, respectively). These two statistics are likely related. If teams don’t have sufficient talent or training to complete projects, as the earlier survey data indicated, working with AI will seem more complicated than it needs to be. That both groups agree that these obstacles show there’s a promising path forward to solve them. RECTIFYING AND PREVENTING MISALIGNMENT So, how can organizations minimize misalignment and friction between executive-level and user-level employees? First, teams need a modern data analytics and AI platform that suits their needs and personnel. Not all platforms are built equally—the correct choice makes all the difference. Ideally, a data analytics and AI platform will have comprehensive tools that cater to the needs of many user personas. Multipersonal capabilities are crucial in preventing misalignment and expanding access. Given what we know about the worldwide lack of data science talent, organizations should seek platforms that accommodate users of all skill levels, from novice to expert, in a unified environment.