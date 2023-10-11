Soft shoe: Birkenstock shares fail to fly on IPO day

Update Wednesday, 2:10 p.m.

Shares of Birkenstock sank on Wednesday after they debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in a much-anticipated initial public offering. After the German footwear brand set a price of $46 a share, the stock opened at $41 and was hovering around that same price during midday trading, marking a decline of about 10%. The company had said in a prospectus earlier this month that it was aiming for a price as high as $49, which would have valued the firm at $9.2 billion. The soft opening is in contrast to tech-focused IPOs last month from Arm Holdings, Instacart, and Klaviyo, all of which saw their shares pop in their trading debuts. Original story:

Birkenstock has taken its final steps to become a publicly traded company and is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today. The German footwear maker priced shares at $46 on Tuesday, the middle of its earlier projected range, which would mean a valuation of about $8.64 billion. It will trade under the ticker symbol BIRK. With a brand that stretches back nearly 250 years, Birkenstock Holding plc is now owned by a private equity firm that’s backed by the French luxury conglomerate LVMH. Earlier this month, the company filed its paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in anticipation of an IPO led by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. Its filing showed that shares were expected to be priced between $44 and $49.

Last year, Birkenstock generated $1.22 billion in revenue and had a market valuation of roughly $8 billion—a figure the company hopes to improve upon post-IPO. But investors may approach the Birkenstock IPO cautiously, as other recent high-profile IPOs have seen relatively weak performance after an initial jolt in share prices. For instance, the past month saw companies such as Klaviyo, Arm Holdings, and Instacart go public, and each saw their shares jump out of the gate, only to see values dip shortly thereafter. As of October 10, Klaviyo shares are trading at around 6% over their IPO prices (though they were trading below it last week), and Arm Holdings shares are down around 10% from their IPO price, as are Instacart shares. As such, though the IPO market has seen some much-needed wind in its sails over the past couple of months, investors may be treading cautiously—and Birkenstock’s share prices, when they’re revealed, may reflect that.

Overall, however, the IPO market in the United States is looking stronger than it was last year. EY recently published its Global IPO Trends Q3 2023 report at the end of September, which showed a total of 36 U.S. IPOs during the quarter in the Americas (33 in the U.S.), raising $8.6 billion—a 238% increase year-over-year.