Duolingo, the popular language learning app, will now teach users another way to express themselves: music.

A new music learning course available within Duolingo’s iOS app teaches musical notes and rhythm and even invites users to play basic songs on a virtual piano keyboard. As with other Duolingo courses, the material is taught through a series of basic, game-like exercises that let students practice the basics, from recognizing high and low pitches to finding particular notes on the musical staff.

“We worked really hard to make sure that there’s no expectation of prior experience—that anybody can learn and dive in and start doing lessons right away,” says Vanessa Jameson, director of engineering for new subjects at Duolingo.

[GIF: Duolingo]

Learning to read music and recognize notes is a bit similar to learning a language, says Karen Chow, a senior learning scientist at Duolingo, making it naturally suited to the Duolingo style of instruction. The experience is designed to teach users of any age the basics of music without the need for dry, rote memorization of notes and keys.