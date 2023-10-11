Gen Z workers are changing what it means to network

Historically, young people would create LinkedIn accounts because their schools told them it was a good idea for their careers. They would check their feed periodically, post the cliché “I’m happy to announce” post when they landed a job, and put on an insincere corporate persona. I know, because I’m a member of Gen Z myself, and because I have interviewed countless fellow members of my generation on the subjects of networking, job seeking, and interviewing.

But now, Gen Z is changing what it means to network—especially on LinkedIn.

“Gen Z is networking the most on the platform, making the most connections month-over-month,” says Suzi Owens, senior director of corporate communications at LinkedIn. “Younger generations in the U.S. are growing their network at a faster rate than older generations, including 28.7% more monthly connections than millennials, 54.7% more than Gen X, and 143.5% (over twice as many) than boomers.”