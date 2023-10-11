Fast company logo
AJ Eckstein interviewed 10 Gen Z thought leaders to ask them how they network. Here’s what he found.

Gen Z workers are changing what it means to network

[Photo: Deepmind/Pexels]

BY AJ Eckstein

Gen Z is networking more than any other generation on LinkedIn—and they’re networking in new ways. 

Historically, young people would create LinkedIn accounts because their schools told them it was a good idea for their careers. They would check their feed periodically, post the cliché “I’m happy to announce” post when they landed a job, and put on an insincere corporate persona. I know, because I’m a member of Gen Z myself, and because I have interviewed countless fellow members of my generation on the subjects of networking, job seeking, and interviewing. 

But now, Gen Z is changing what it means to networkespecially on LinkedIn

“Gen Z is networking the most on the platform, making the most connections month-over-month,” says Suzi Owens, senior director of corporate communications at LinkedIn. “Younger generations in the U.S. are growing their network at a faster rate than older generations, including 28.7% more monthly connections than millennials, 54.7% more than Gen X, and 143.5% (over twice as many) than boomers.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

AJ Eckstein is a speaker and writer focusing on Gen Z, career/jobs, brand marketing, creators, and the future of work. He’s the founder of The Final Round and Creator Match. More

