Gen Z turns to TikTok and YouTube for financial advice. Yes, they know a lot of it is bogus

Given increasing inflation , stagnant wages , and spiraling student loan debt , it’s no wonder that Gen Z has an interest in personal finance. But while previous generations likely learned about investing and saving from financial textbooks, a new survey reveals that the majority of Gen Z learn about the subject from social media platforms like TikTok.

According to the survey by WallStreetZen, 76% of Gen Z admit to turning to platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit for financial education. When you look at the most popular social media platforms Gen Z relies on for financial instruction, the breakdown is as follows:

TikTok: 42% YouTube: 27% Reddit: 14% Instagram: 10% X/Twitter: 4% Facebook: 2% Others: 1%

As for the types of financial topics that Gen Z uses the above platforms to learn about, saving and budgeting comes in first place, with 81% of respondents saying they seek out information about the topic. Passive income and stock market investing take second and third place at 63% and 59%, respectively.

Here’s how the most popular financial topics compare in the survey: