Loog’s clever new instrument looks like a keyboard but sounds like the real thing

In 2010, Rafael Atijas set out to reimagine the kids’ guitar by making it fun, approachable, and appropriately sized for children. The idea started as an academic project when Atijas was a student at New York University and has since turned into a collection of six guitars (acoustic and electric) in three different sizes, plus a ukulele. In 2022, Loog Guitars sold about 70,000 instruments and Atijas is projecting over 100,000 this year. [Photo: Loog]

Now, Loog is adding a brand-new category to its collection: a $299 portable instrument that looks like a keyboard but sounds more like a piano. It spans three octaves and weighs 3.6 pounds, and to make it more functional for kids, Atijas’s team has also made the keys slightly narrower. It’s currently on Kickstarter, with more than $538,000 in pledges at the time of this writing.

Like the Loog Guitar, the Loog Piano was named after Andrew Loog Oldham, a manager and producer of the Rolling Stones in the 1960s, and a mentor of Atijas. It joins a plethora of kid-friendly digital keyboards on the market, some more effective than others (and I speak from experience). Many of these keyboards, however, look more like toys in cheap-looking plastic cases that are painted in turquoise blue or hot pink and decked out with all kinds of lights and buttons. But with its wooden frame and single button, the Loog Piano appears more serious in its intent: This may be a fun kid-size instrument, but it doesn’t mean it should look, or even sound like one.

[Photo: Loog]

I started playing the piano when I was 7. My first keyboard was a digital Casio that lived on the edge of the dining table. I instantly loved playing the piano, but I hated the keyboard. The grand pianos and uprights at my music school sounded full, whole; they responded differently under the weight of my fingers. By comparison, the sound that came out of my keyboard at home was flat: I would press a key, and the same sound density would come out regardless of how I played.