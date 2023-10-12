Loog’s clever new instrument looks like a keyboard but sounds like the real thing

In 2010, Rafael Atijas set out to reimagine the kids’ guitar by making it fun, approachable, and appropriately sized for children. The idea started as an academic project when Atijas was a student at New York University and has since turned into a collection of six guitars (acoustic and electric) in three different sizes, plus a ukulele. In 2022, Loog Guitars sold about 70,000 instruments and Atijas is projecting over 100,000 this year.
Now, Loog is adding a brand-new category to its collection: a $299 portable instrument that looks like a keyboard but sounds more like a piano. It spans three octaves and weighs 3.6 pounds, and to make it more functional for kids, Atijas’s team has also made the keys slightly narrower. It’s currently on Kickstarter, with more than $538,000 in pledges at the time of this writing.
Like the Loog Guitar, the Loog Piano was named after Andrew Loog Oldham, a manager and producer of the Rolling Stones in the 1960s, and a mentor of Atijas. It joins a plethora of kid-friendly digital keyboards on the market, some more effective than others (and I speak from experience). Many of these keyboards, however, look more like toys in cheap-looking plastic cases that are painted in turquoise blue or hot pink and decked out with all kinds of lights and buttons. But with its wooden frame and single button, the Loog Piano appears more serious in its intent: This may be a fun kid-size instrument, but it doesn’t mean it should look, or even sound like one.
I started playing the piano when I was 7. My first keyboard was a digital Casio that lived on the edge of the dining table. I instantly loved playing the piano, but I hated the keyboard. The grand pianos and uprights at my music school sounded full, whole; they responded differently under the weight of my fingers. By comparison, the sound that came out of my keyboard at home was flat: I would press a key, and the same sound density would come out regardless of how I played.
The Loog Piano, however, works like a standard digital piano but in miniature form. When you press a key, it uses electric signals to create a sound, which is then transmitted through speakers, a bit like a synthesizer. But it also has a spring mechanism and comes with velocity-sensitive keys, which means it can react to the force the keys are struck with. If you play gently, it will sound soft; if you press on it harder, it will sound louder. This may be a common feature in more advanced digital keyboards today, but it’s definitely a rarer occurrence in kid-friendly keyboards.
Notably, you also can’t pretend to play another instrument on Loog. Most digital keyboards let you switch from something that sounds like a piano to an organ, an electric guitar, or even a violin at the press of a button. It’s entertainment, but it’s also a gimmick. “There are many, many options of keyboards for children with lots of bells and whistles, and there is nothing wrong with that,” says Atijas. “We’re doing a piano.”
In the end, I suspect Loog will be most popular among design-minded musical parents who cringe at the sound of a digital keyboard and want a more authentic experience for their children. (The team is considering adding a sustaining pedal before they start shipping the product in March next year, and I suspect this will go a long way.) With only three octaves compared to the standard seven, I can imagine those who enjoy playing will quickly want to upgrade to a full-size version, but maybe that’s a good thing. It means the Loog will have served its purpose, and helped a kid fall in love with a wonderful instrument.
