Whole Foods, USPS, and Lyft have figured out the most overlooked secret to great branding

For businesses, it pays to keep things simple—perhaps a lot more than anyone realizes.

The latest World’s Simplest Brands report, now in its 10th edition, was published on Tuesday and finds that 64% of consumers are willing to pay more for simpler brand experiences. Conversely, “brand complexity” ends up costing companies a whopping $780 billion every year, as consumers may opt for brands they consider “simpler.” That’s up from $402 billion in 2021. The brand that ranked at the top of the “simplest brands” list in the United States this year was Whole Foods Market, followed by the U.S. Postal Service, Lyft, UPS, and Burger King.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, was ranked the most complex. The report draws on survey data including more than 15,000 respondents in nine countries, and a clear takeaway from the report is that consumers want simplicity, and they’re willing to change their shopping habits to get it. “Today’s consumers have an exhausted attention span due to the cluttered online experience,” says Matt Worthey, a San Diego-based graphic designer who has spent the past 15 years working with brands, businesses, and artists. “We tend to scan, scroll, and browse more quickly—with less concentration and attention to detail—which ultimately requires an easy-to-read, easy-to-distinguish color palette, font, and icon. These simple updates to branding bring forth confidence and recognition and make it easy to apply consistency for consumers.”

And though there can be some clear benefits to opting for simpler, cleaner branding, many companies are drawn toward complexity in the design process. “Simplicity is usually a topic I bring up and explain to clients,” says Worthey. “Sometimes, it’s well received. Sometimes, they’re already locked into what they want to have created.” Why simplicity pays for brands While relatively complex branding may cost brands as consumers opt for other choices, the report also points out that the stock market may also reward simplicity. Per the report, since 2009, a portfolio containing the simplest brands identified in the report has outperformed the average market index by 1,600%. Of course, that portfolio contains tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Netflix, all of which have generated massive returns for investors over the past 15 years or so.

advertisement

Brian Rafferty, global director of business analytics and insights at Siegel+Gale—which produces the report—says the concept of simplicity also plays a larger role in certain industries or business categories than it does in others. “The key thing about simplicity is that you need to promise something, make it clear, and you need to deliver on it,” Rafferty says. “That’s often where there’s a lot of work to be done [for brands], and it’s not a onetime thing. You need to keep doing it. Simplicity isn’t a process, it’s a journey.” He adds that some brands may see their perception of simplicity diminished by forces outside of their control, such as a more competitive market. Netflix, for instance, is often lauded for its simple branding, but as the streaming category has become more crowded and cluttered for consumers, the brand is viewed as more complex than it was before.

That can also hurt a brand’s value—in the eyes of consumers and on the stock market. All told, though, Rafferty says that for brands, it all boils down to trust. “There’s a huge relationship between trust and simplicity, or distrust and complexity,” he says. “It’s about being able to take the noise away and focus. Brands need to know what they stand for, and stay true to it.”