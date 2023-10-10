These food trucks are ditching noisy, smelly, polluting generators—and going electric

When a food truck called Theo’s Gyros pulls up outside a neighborhood pub in Seattle, customers now notice what’s missing: They no longer hear the hum of a generator while they eat at a table nearby.

[Photo: courtesy Joule Case]

The food truck is one of dozens across the country to recently switch from generators to silent, modular battery systems that power equipment. Joule Case, the company that makes the battery tech, first started selling the systems at events and music festivals. When the pandemic began, it pivoted to food trucks, realizing that there was an opportunity to eliminate the noise, smell, and pollution from the generators that food trucks typically use.

[Photo: courtesy Joule Case]

“Food trucks are starting to realize that if they’re quiet and they’re not spewing diesel fumes, they can get more business,” says Joule Case CEO James Wagoner. Many also want to make the switch for environmental reasons. A single ice cream truck with a diesel generator emits the equivalent of burning 83 pounds of coal a day, according to Wagoner. (Diesel generators also emit toxic air pollutants including carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide.)

[Photo: courtesy Joule Case]

Theo’s Gyros happened to use a propane generator, so it was cleaner than a diesel generator and quieter. But his customers had still complained about the noise. And most food trucks rely on either diesel or gas generators. For them, batteries can have an even bigger impact, both for customers and for employees.