What your DoorDash driver really thinks about you will surprise you

It’s 11:39 p.m., and Mike is sitting in a Pittsburgh McDonald’s drive-through waiting for the cars in front of him to get their orders. “Is my night going to be a nightmare of drive-throughs?” he asks the camera mounted on his car dashboard.

Pedro is waiting for an order outside of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in St. Louis, just after 11 a.m. when a notification pops up. “This is funny, let’s talk about some clowns,” he says, holding up his phone to the camera to show a DoorDash request to pick up an order for $2 in earnings. “You want me to bring you your lunch, and you don’t leave a tip? You are a clown.” He declines the gig.

Bri is in her car in the late afternoon trying to get through 15 deliveries for an additional $75 bonus on top of her earnings. She has two days to complete the challenge and started her second day having done four deliveries. “Let me know if you guys got this, or maybe you had something similar in the past,” she says to the camera on the dash.

Welcome to the life of a “GigTuber,” the hyper-specific niche of content creators who are taking thousands along during their time in the gig economy—on YouTube as well as podcasts. Some are solely rideshare drivers, some focus on the delivery sector, and others do a mix of services.