Hollywood still gets Indigenous costumes wrong. This designer wants to change that

Carmen Thompson, a Ditidaht/Kyuquot/Coast Salish award-winning costume designer, writer, and showrunner, describes a tense moment on the set of Bones of Crows (2022), a film written and directed by Marie Clements and playing now as a series on Canada’s CBC, about a Cree woman and her family’s survival from and fight against the racism, starvation, and abuse in Canada’s residential schools.

A producer requested that Thompson dirty the costumes of Indigenous students’ residential school uniforms for a scene. Thompson declined to do so. The producer came back with a second producer and asked again. She refused. The two producers and the director came over. Instead of explaining, she picked up her phone and called her uncle, a survivor of the residential schools, and put him on speakerphone. She asked him how dirty his residential school uniform would get as a child. “He started laughing and just said, ‘We did not get dirty’—‘Cleanliness is next to godliness’ is what they would say when they beat us when we got dirty. So we did not get dirty.” The costumes for the residential school uniforms remained clean.

[Image: Elevation Pictures] Thompson’s refusal to dirty the Indigenous characters’ costumes stems from her commitment to the truth of the living survivors of the residential school system. From the 1830s to 1996, the Canadian Federal Government and Catholic and Protestant religious institutions removed more than 150,000 Indigenous children from their families and cultural communities and placed them in residential schools where they were subjected to starvation, medical experimentation, sexual abuse, and exploitation. In her work, Thompson is fighting against 150 years of misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples, who are often stereotyped as dirty and savage. Thompson points out that even Dances With Wolves (1990), a film praised for its more nuanced representations of Indigenous peoples, “Purposely [has] all this dirt on her [the character Black Shaw portrayed by Tantoo Cardinal (Metís)] face.” Thompson understands the importance of the small details—for example, the lack of dirt on a shirt in Bones of Crows (2022), the gathering of a Peruvian dress in the docuseries 1491 (2017), or the creation of a full body Sasquatch in Monkey Beach (2020)—as a way to create visual integrity. (Her work on Bones of Crows won the 2023 CAFTCAD and Leo Awards for costume design.)

“What we do as a costume designer and costume design department snowballs to all these other different production designers, cinematographers, actors, directors, who all can now play because you gave them something to play with,” Thompson says. A still from 1491 [Photo: Barb Hager/courtesy Carmen Thompson] Less understood is how the costume design department engages in care work. Thompson teaches how even the most humble parts of the job are crucial to helping the actors’ performances in her course at Capilano University. “There’s the emotional and psychological part of this job,” she says. “A set supervisor helps the actors to do their laces, because you have to let them learn their lines. And you have to be proud that you can take that away from them to let them mentally take on that role of being abused or raped or screaming or yelling or whatever they have to do in the scene.”

[Photo: courtesy Carmen Thompson] Costume design as care work also stems from Thompson’s lived experiences growing up as a First Nations person. “I am taught from a very early age how to respectfully walk in ceremony. And when you’re taught that part, you’re not untaught that. It’s just part of you,” she says. “When an elder walks in, you stand up and you take notice. If your auntie looks at you with that eye, you get up and you go put that kettle on. You go run around and get coffee and tea and stuff.” [Photo: courtesy Carmen Thompson] For Thompson, this means the costume design department notices and provides, for example, wool fingerless gloves for a camera person’s freezing fingers or persuades a prop master to change out of their wet shoes into dry boots. The care work ensures that they are free to do their jobs in comfort. [Photo: courtesy Carmen Thompson] On Indigenous productions, of which Thompson has done several, the obligations of care grow exponentially. For Thompson, it is relieving the pressure from actress Tantoo Cardinal to be required to culturally know if her character would wear dentalium shell earrings. It is making sure people are walking without shoes in the depiction of a Coast Salish ceremony. It is being trusted to rent Doreen Manuel’s collection of 1930s regalia and custom beadwork for characters and scenes. It is inspiring a 10-year-old kid through a conversation about Marvel, for whom she has served as an Indigenous consultant for the series Echo (to be released in January 2024).

[Photo: courtesy Carmen Thompson] In the past few years, Thompson has fully embraced the title of an Indigenous costume designer and its obligations of caring for history, heritage, authentic representation, and Indigenous sovereignty. “At the end of the day, that’s my name on that screen that pops up. It’s my Thompson name,” she says. “When you research Carmen, you find out who my parents are and where I’m from. And that’s bigger than being a costume designer. I’m their daughter and this is my culture that I’m doing my best to represent.” [Out of respect for cultural protocol, Thompson’s deceased parents’ names are not mentioned.]