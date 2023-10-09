Stock market today: How markets are reacting to the Israel-Hamas war

Stocks rebounded on Monday after the escalating conflict in the Middle East had caused the market to open on shaky grounds. By midday, major indexes were trading up over Friday.

Dow Jones was up 0.61%

The S&P 500 was up 0.62%

Nasdaq was up 0.39%

Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum both struggled to regain their losses, however.

Meanwhile, some defense stocks had risen significantly, with Lockheed Martin up more than 8% in midday trading.