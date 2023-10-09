Stock market today: How markets are reacting to the Israel-Hamas war

Update Monday, 2:15 pm. ET
Stocks rebounded on Monday after the escalating conflict in the Middle East had caused the market to open on shaky grounds. By midday, major indexes were trading up over Friday.
- Dow Jones was up 0.61%
- The S&P 500 was up 0.62%
- Nasdaq was up 0.39%
Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum both struggled to regain their losses, however.
Meanwhile, some defense stocks had risen significantly, with Lockheed Martin up more than 8% in midday trading.
Original story:
This weekend, Israel formally declared war on Hamas after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on the country. Israel’s retaliation was swift, and the resulting conflict has left over 1,200 dead on both sides with thousands more injured.
The escalation of the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict has also rattled everything from stock markets to airline flight schedules. Here’s how different segments of the economy have reacted so far.
- Stock indexes: As of the time of this writing, stock futures are down across the board. S&P Futures are down over half a percent, Dow Futures are down almost half a percent, and Nasdaq Futures are down over seven-tenths of a percent. Though today is Columbus Day, a federal holiday, stock markets will be trading as normal.
- Individual stocks: Though futures are down, some stocks are rising on the news of the war. Most of the biggest premarket movers are companies that have significant military contracts, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and RTX Corporation (RTX)—both up nearly 5%—and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), which is up nearly 4%.
- Oil: Brent Crude Oil is up over 3% to $87.21 a barrel as of the time of this writing. Shares in petroleum companies like Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) are also up over 3%. The main reason oil prices are rising, even though neither Israel nor Palestine are major oil producers, is because investors think the war could lead to oil sanctions or supply constraints in the Middle East region.
- Cryptocurrencies: Cryptocurrencies are down across the board as of the time of this writing. However, crypto heavyweights bitcoin and ethereum are holding better than others—each down less than 2%. Some coins, including XRP, Solana, and Shiba Inu, are down more than 4%.
- Airlines: A number of airlines have canceled their flights to Tel Aviv, reports Bloomberg. U.S. carriers that have canceled their flights include Delta, United, and American Airlines. Many Asian and European carriers have also paused flights to Tel Aviv. Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), and American Airlines (AAL) stocks are all currently down over 2% in premarket trading, most likely due to fears that increasing oil prices will impact the companies’ bottom lines.
This story is developing.
