Tourism resumes in West Maui, but some residents say it’s too soon

Tourism is beginning to return to the west side of the Hawaiian island of Maui, fueling a fight over whether it’s too soon to welcome back vacationers in the wake of the deadly August wildfires that took the lives of nearly 100 people.

Starting Sunday, October 8, as directed by Hawaii Governor Josh Green, officials began allowing visitors back to portions of the island where nonessential travel has been discouraged for two months. After county officials can assess the first stage of reopening, more parts of the island are expected to re-open to guests in the coming weeks. Though the phased reopening will exclude the most heavily affected community of Lahaina, Green cited the immense impact of tourism on the island’s economy as a key reason to begin the process: 8,000-plus Maui residents are currently out of work, he said. “Part of the recovery is helping them, slowly, gradually,” Green explained in a social media video posted this week.

But the thought of welcoming tourists back to the island’s west side is disturbing to residents, including some Native Hawaiians who have long been concerned with the amount of tourism from the mainland and its effects on the local environment. An online petition with more than 16,000 signatures calls on state and local leaders to slow down the return of tourism. “Delaying the reopening will allow for a more comprehensive and inclusive approach that takes into account the welfare and well-being of all West Maui residents and visitors alike,” the petition reads. One Maui County council member even introduced a resolution late last week echoing those demands, following hours of passionate testimony at a public meeting in recent days.

About half the island’s hotels and rental units are on Maui’s west side. Properties closer to Lahaina have been used to house displaced residents, though Green says 99% of those families now have other temporary living arrangements. Parts of Maui less heavily affected by the August fires, such as Wailea and the rest of South Maui, have remained open to visitors since the immediate aftermath subsided. Current tourism levels on the island sit between a third and half of pre-fire levels, according to Ilihia Gionson, a public affairs specialist at the Hawaii Tourism Authority, who notes that airlines—as of now—have fewer flights than normal scheduled for the foreseeable future.

Over the coming weeks, airlines plan to offer around 60% of what would be the normal number of seats on flights to the island this time of year. That’s up from the number available in August and September after the airlines helped evacuate those displaced by the fire, Gionson says. But it’s also a clear signal that tourists will not be flooding the island at pre-August levels for some time. “Perhaps there’s some apprehension that visitors would return in pre-fire kinds of volumes,” he says. “That’s not what we’re anticipating.” But keeping too many tourists away for much longer could prolong drastic effects on the island’s economy, state leaders warn.

Around 40% of Maui’s jobs are directly supported by visitor spending, the Hawaii Tourism Authority reports, noting 1.5 million visitors spent around $3.5 billion during the first half of 2023. “Many longtime, multigenerational, family-owned businesses depend heavily on that visitor spending—from attractions to activities, to shops and restaurants,” Gionson says. “It’s huge.” And airlines are joining the effort of preparing visitors to be responsible tourists upon landing in Maui. In a series of videos, Hawaiian Airlines features testimonials from locals and business owners.

In one, flight attendant Kiakona Ordonez—“I’m a Maui boy, born and raised,” he says—tours the island, interviewing local business owners, such as Emi Yoshida, owner of Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, who lost multiple stores in the fire. “They’re much needed here,” she says of tourists. Another offered words of caution. “The west side needs to heal,” says The Maui Cookie Lady’s Mitzi Toro. “If you see something that’s been affected by the fire, please don’t take a picture. Be respectful, keep your distance.”

A Hawaiian Airlines web page focused on the recovery recommends tourists go with a positive impact: “Respect areas that are healing, support local businesses, and take your time to appreciate this extraordinary place.” That last part resonates with Gionson, who says that the outpouring of support from past—and hopefully future—Maui guests is what means the most. “To see that Aloha reciprocated back to the people of Maui . . . to see people who experienced that, took that back with them, and now have that within their hearts to send back to the folks of Maui? It’s really heartwarming,” he says.