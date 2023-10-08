Why Gen Z is obsessed with the Duolingo Owl

In one of Duolingo’s recent posts on TikTok, Duo, the language-learning app’s green owl mascot, explains to a support group of Teletubbies that there’s a restraining order against him. Commenters expressed concern: “Duo . . . where did you find the Teletubbies?” one asked. Duo promptly responded that he keeps them in his basement.
This unhinged behavior is typical of the character on social media. Duo’s popularity has exploded on the internet: The owl has nearly 8 million followers on TikTok, in large part due to his humorously threatening videos urging users to keep learning on the app.
Now, users are hosting Duo-themed streak parties and dressing up as the character for Halloween. Recently, a member of the Stanford marching band even took to the field dressed as the owl.
“I’ve been on the app since 2019, but it was only during the pandemic, when I started seeing Duo on social media being all unhinged, that I really engaged,” says Genesis Garcia, a Human Rights Watch volunteer outreach coordinator. Now, she has nearly completed a one-year streak of daily Spanish lessons and, when she hits the milestone, plans to host a Duo-themed party where attendees will have to wear green like the owl. “My girlfriend and I want to make a Duo cake,” she adds.
Content about Duo started organically—Duolingo users started making jokes about the obnoxious owl on social media after receiving its passive-aggressive reminders to keep up with language lessons—but the company has skillfully used Duo to grow its brand recognition and bring younger audiences onto the platform.
“A significant amount of our user growth comes from people seeing us on TikTok,” says Katherine Chan, Duolingo’s marketing director who leads social media at the company after a career at Red Bull, Tesla, and Meta. Then 23-year-old social media manager Zaria Parvez’s videos of Duo started getting some attention in 2021, and Chan joined the company to grow its following further. She adds that users finding the app through TikTok tend to skew younger. “Someone remade one of our videos shot-for-shot in Minecraft,” she says. “I think that person was a 14-year-old kid, honestly.”
The company is also trying to develop content around other characters on the app, in particular, an apathetic purple girl named Lily who has also become popular with its user base. “We’re creating a sort of ’90s sitcom for her that will all live on social media,” Chan says. Ultimately, she sees Duo and Duolingo’s relationship as similar to Mickey Mouse and Disney. “Duo definitely has main-character energy.”