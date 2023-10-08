Why Gen Z is obsessed with the Duolingo Owl

In one of Duolingo’s recent posts on TikTok, Duo, the language-learning app’s green owl mascot, explains to a support group of Teletubbies that there’s a restraining order against him. Commenters expressed concern: “Duo . . . where did you find the Teletubbies?” one asked. Duo promptly responded that he keeps them in his basement.

This unhinged behavior is typical of the character on social media. Duo’s popularity has exploded on the internet: The owl has nearly 8 million followers on TikTok, in large part due to his humorously threatening videos urging users to keep learning on the app.

Now, users are hosting Duo-themed streak parties and dressing up as the character for Halloween. Recently, a member of the Stanford marching band even took to the field dressed as the owl.

“I’ve been on the app since 2019, but it was only during the pandemic, when I started seeing Duo on social media being all unhinged, that I really engaged,” says Genesis Garcia, a Human Rights Watch volunteer outreach coordinator. Now, she has nearly completed a one-year streak of daily Spanish lessons and, when she hits the milestone, plans to host a Duo-themed party where attendees will have to wear green like the owl. “My girlfriend and I want to make a Duo cake,” she adds.