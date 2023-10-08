Fast company logo
We spend so much time berating ourselves for being disorganized, or loud, or overly excitable. But what if the key to career success was to embrace these ‘bad’ tendencies?

Embracing some negative character traits can help you succeed at work. Here’s how

Nobody enjoys sitting next to the office grump in meetings, but it’s possible that they just haven’t found the right outlet for their skill set. It turns out that when used wisely, some behaviors or character traits that you perceive negatively can actually help you succeed in your career.

And if you understand others’ behaviors and they understand yours, you can find a team that is a good match and everyone can succeed.

“Innovation and creativity happen when there’s less hedging around, ‘How [will] what I’m going to say be perceived?’ . . . ‘Am I really a part of this group?’” says Bobbi Wegner, adjunct lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and founder and CEO at Groops, a workforce development program that helps workers feel more connected.

“When we have high levels of trust, belonging and communication happen a lot faster,” she says.

