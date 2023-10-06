New Orleans water crisis: Why salt water is threatening the city

Downstream from New Orleans, the Mississippi River empties into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing the fresh water from the river with the salt water of the gulf. But for the past few weeks, as drought in the Midwest has caused the river’s water levels to drop, a wedge of salt water has been moving upstream. This “saltwater intrusion” is threatening the drinking water for thousands of people who rely on the Mississippi in a situation that experts say is exacerbated by climate change.

The Mississippi River begins all the way up in Minnesota, then snakes more than 2,000 miles south before it meets with the Gulf of Mexico. Along the way, as it winds through Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and other states, tributaries from either side feed into the river, supplying it with more fresh water. That fresh water comes from rain that moves through the soil, making its way into streams, says Steve McNulty, senior research ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service and director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southeast Climate Hub. That interconnectedness means that when Midwest states experience a spate of warm, dry months, there’s not enough fresh water coming into the river. [Images: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers] The effect of that drought in the Midwest is felt all the way down in New Orleans, where the bottom of the river sits below sea level. Salt water is more dense than fresh water, so a wedge of salt water sits at the bottom of the river. The heavier salt water moves along the bottom of the river, making a “well defined” edge, or “toe,” per the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; this turns the mass into a wedge shape that slopes up. Without enough fresh water above, that heavy saltwater wedge is moving upstream and inland, displacing fresh water along the way. Experts say the wedge is moving up to 1.5 miles every day; that salt water could eventually reach the intake valves for water supplies, contaminating drinking water for residents.

Drought isn’t the only factor, though. Also at play is the rise of sea levels. “You can imagine if the river water slows, and the salt water from the ocean rises, you get this backflow of salt water that starts creeping up these rivers,” McNulty says. “And that’s the problem right now in New Orleans, this brackish water is slowly creeping upstream. And if it becomes salty enough and lasts long enough and gets into these intakes, they can only take out so much salt water before it becomes a major issue.” That salt water could also damage the equipment in water purification plants and erode intake pipes. Thousands of people in the New Orleans area rely on the Mississippi for their drinking water, and as the saltwater wedge creeps up the river, it hits different water intake systems, affecting certain neighborhoods first. The salt water already reached the lower Plaquemines Parish in September, prompting 23,500 people who live in that region to rely on bottled water; officials installed a reverse-osmosis machine there to remove the salt from the water, though this is likely too expensive a solution for New Orleans at large. President Joe Biden has already declared a federal emergency because of the saltwater intrusion, and the saltwater wedge is expected to reach New Orleans by the end of October. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to delay that intrusion; it previously built an underwater barrier that the wedge has since topped, and now officials are bringing in river barges filled with fresh water to add to the Mississippi where water treatment facilities are located. But officials say those barges won’t be enough; New Orleans and Jefferson Parish are also planning to build pipelines, expected to be completed by October 28, to bring in water from upstream and combat the saltwater wedge.

If these actions don’t help, drinking water could be compromised, forcing residents to rely on bottled water or tankers of water set up by officials. There’s also been a run on water at supermarkets. Robert Thomas, who runs the Center for Environmental Communication at Loyola University, says he purchased about 10 gallons, but he also says people needn’t panic just yet. “It’s not like a major hurricane that cuts across a swath hundreds of miles wide and destroys everything,” he says. “It’s very focused right here, and I’m very confident that our leadership is taking all the right steps and communicating with the public very well.” Thomas adds that it’s important people understand this saltwater intrusion happens under certain conditions, like the drought in the mid- and central U.S. This situation also isn’t totally new; it’s happened in New Orleans before, most drastically in 1988. But the saltwater wedge was also a threat that prompted the Army Corps of Engineers to build underwater dams in 1999, 2012, and 2022, according to The New Orleans Advocate. Not new, but worsened by climate change Though saltwater intrusion isn’t new to New Orleans, it’s being exacerbated by climate change, which is linked to both sea level rise and drought. “It’s not to say this would never happen without climate change—it almost certainly would,” McNulty says. “But it’s all a matter of probability. . . . The increased probability of this happening in the future is certain.”

Pipelines and barges full of fresh water are just temporary fixes. “All we can do in the long term is reduce climate change, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and try to slow down and eventually reduce the impacts so we reduce that risk [of saltwater intrusion happening repeatedly],” McNulty says. The other option is to move water intake sites further upstream, but that would be an expensive endeavor and could take years to build. Saltwater intrusion isn’t only a problem in New Orleans, either. It happened a few years ago in Washington, D.C., and is a growing threat along the coasts. It’s not just a threat to drinking water but also to irrigation for farmers and to ecosystems like forests. Storm surges can also cause an influx of salt water that kills trees, leading to so-called ghost forests in places like North Carolina. Another change could come from land use management. Because the Mississippi is affected by everything that happens upstream, it means even when something like a parking lot is built along its route, the river is affected. (The addition of a parking lot means less permeable land, so when rain does come it doesn’t absorb into the ground but instead runs off.) Christopher Dalbom, director of Tulane University’s Institute on Water Resources Law and Policy, says that can lead to both long-term lowering of the river, as well as flash floods when it rains.

Dalbom hopes to see states and localities change their land use management in ways that benefit the Mississippi water system and make it healthier. “Because the federal government is in a bad place right now for doing that, it’s going to have to fall on a lot of counties and cities and states,” he says. Ultimately, how things play out in New Orleans this year is still unclear; it’s a waiting game to see whether rains come and replenish the river, or whether officials can slow the saltwater wedge’s intrusion. McNulty sums it up this way: “We’re sort of at the mercy of the weather at this point.”