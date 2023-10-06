Facebook is giving up on news—but it was never actually serious about it

Two Axios headlines landed this week as a one-two punctuation on Meta’s news ambitions: One reported the exit of news-partnerships head Campbell Brown, whom the company had lured from journalism in 2017; the other highlighted a plunge in Facebook referral traffic to news sites.

Both pieces should have made it clear to any journalists still hazy on this topic: News is off Meta’s friends list, never mind how long publishers had hoped otherwise.

“The problem isn’t that Facebook is now pivoting away from news,” says Damon Kiesow, a chair in journalism innovation at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. “The problem is that too many news organizations have assumed that that free source of referrals was somehow earned or somehow guaranteed.”

But it’s taken almost a decade for the Meta-media relationship to curdle to this point.