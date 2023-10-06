Facebook is giving up on news—but it was never actually serious about it

Two Axios headlines landed this week as a one-two punctuation on Meta’s news ambitions: One reported the exit of news-partnerships head Campbell Brown, whom the company had lured from journalism in 2017; the other highlighted a plunge in Facebook referral traffic to news sites.
Both pieces should have made it clear to any journalists still hazy on this topic: News is off Meta’s friends list, never mind how long publishers had hoped otherwise.
“The problem isn’t that Facebook is now pivoting away from news,” says Damon Kiesow, a chair in journalism innovation at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. “The problem is that too many news organizations have assumed that that free source of referrals was somehow earned or somehow guaranteed.”
But it’s taken almost a decade for the Meta-media relationship to curdle to this point.
Facebook’s first big fling with journalism arguably came in 2011, when the Washington Post debuted its Social Reader as an app on the social network. The Social Reader suggested stories from the Post and other outlets based on such signals as friends’ reading habits.
The concept now evokes Cambridge Analytica, but at first readers jumped on it—months later, the Post bragged that more than 11 million people used Social Reader. Other publishers shipped similar apps, resulting in a sort of news-link pollution on Facebook.
And then only months later, Facebook tweaked its News Feed layout to stuff these shared links into one smaller module. That sent social-reader traffic collapsing—one of many times newsroom social-media managers got sandbagged by Facebook’s prioritization of overall engagement over journalists’ work.