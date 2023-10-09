This brand found the secret to making plastic-free stretch jeans

Since Levi Strauss patented the denim jean 150 years ago, the pant has become the world’s favorite garment. At any given moment, half of the world’s population is wearing a pair. But what most people don’t realize is that jeans are full of plastic.

Strauss originally designed jeans as workwear for miners and farmers, so he made them out of a virtually indestructible, stiff cotton canvas. But about 20 years ago, consumers wanted more comfortable and tighter-fitting pants, so brands began making them from softer, stretchier material—which means weaving synthetic fibers, like spandex and polyester, into the fabric. Of course, the problem with all plastic-based fibers is that they shed microplastics, tiny particles of plastic that get washed into the ocean and end up in our food chain. And at the end of their life, they will not biodegrade, but sit in our landfills for hundreds of years. [Photo: Triarchy] But what if we could create comfy denim without all the plastic? A denim label called Triarchy is on a mission to do just that. The company has worked with its mill in Italy to develop a fiber from rubber that can be used to create the same kind of stretchy texture we’ve become used to, but that will biodegrade at the end of its life.

[Photo: Triarchy] Adam Taubenfligel cofounded Triarchy with his brother and sister 13 years ago, and as they built their supply chain, it was obvious how terrible denim manufacturing is for the planet. “It’s an abhorrent product,” he says. “It’s everything from the water consumption to irresponsible fibers, chemical use, and plastics. We decided that if we were going to continue this brand, we would have to find a better way to make jeans.” Over the past decade, many other brands have been on a similar quest to improve the way jeans are made. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which advocates for a circular economy, launched a project called The Jeans Redesign in 2019, where it enlisted brands ranging like American Eagle, Gap, H&M, Chloe, and Frame to rethink many parts of the denim-manufacturing process. This included eliminating chemicals from the manufacturing process and designing jeans that can be easily recycled by making hardware easily removable. Taubenfligel has worked to reduce Triarchy’s environmental impact in his own way, including exclusively using organic cotton, distressing jeans with lasers rather than chemicals, and reducing water consumption. But from the start, he was eager to cut down on plastic use. At first, the brand just didn’t use any stretch fibers at all, which made for stiff, rigid jeans. “That was okay for fashion denim and looser fits,” he says. “But you have to be committed to that look, which isn’t something that you can scale across all consumers.”

