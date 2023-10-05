Educators: Here’s how to get your free Dunkin’ coffee today for World Teachers’ Day

Today is World Teachers’ Day, an international day of recognition that celebrates educators across the globe. In honor of World Teachers’ Day, which occurs every October 5, Dunkin’ is offering educators across the U.S. a free cup of coffee.

The donut chain is giving educators from preschools to college campuses a free, medium-sized hot or iced coffee. No other purchase is required and teachers do not need to bring any form of teaching identification.

In other words: Just let the person behind the counter know you’re an educator and grab your free cup of joe.

World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated since 1994. The October 5 date is in recognition of the adoption of the 1966 Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which addresses the status of teachers around the world and outlines standards ranging from teacher recruitment to continuing education to working conditions. It is a joint declaration by the United Nation’s International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).