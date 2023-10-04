Same-sex sexual behavior is everywhere in the animal kingdom. Scientists have a surprising theory on why

Science has treated same-sex sexual behavior as an “evolutionary conundrum” because it (generally) doesn’t help animals to reproduce, thus ensuring that their genes get passed down and their species survives. But a new study argues sexual behavior between members of the same sex has played a key role in helping higher-order species up the evolutionary tree forge stronger relationships.

The paper, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, constitutes the widest-ranging look at this topic, surveying all 6,500-plus living mammal species and concluding that not only is same-sex mating common throughout nature, but it is also adaptive, meaning it was actually evolutionarily advantageous for organisms—and has, in fact, evolved multiple times in humans’ closest relatives. Older studies of same-sex sexual behavior have tended to tackle its occurrence among one species. This group of authors, which consisted of three Spanish researchers from the University of Granada and CIDE, instead searched for larger evolutionary patterns that could help explain why it’s been observed everywhere in nature from crickets to dolphins to gorillas, but not among all species. The authors defined same-sex sexual behavior to include “any temporary sexual contact between members of the same sex,” from simple mating excitement to long-term relationships (such as the kind exhibited by penguins that has been memorialized in children’s books).

These criteria yielded a list of 261 species (or 4% of mammals) that exhibited same-sex sexual behavior. It was “particularly prevalent” among primates, and was found more or less equally in males and females. The trio of researchers turned next to investigating the causes. They say they learned that the higher up the evolutionary tree the species is located, the higher its rate of same-sex sexual behavior. For example, the behavior was “higher” to “marginally higher” than they expected among Hominidae, the family with gorillas (as well as humans) that branched from the primate tree 15 to 20 million years ago. The incidence of same-sex behavior was much higher in hominids than it was in lower suborders, like the ones that have lemurs and baboons. The researchers applied a statistical analysis to this pattern they’d identified, and it showed same-sex sexual behavior occurred most frequently among social species living in groups, not solitary animals. (While the behavior was the most common in primates, it was also frequent in canines and felines.) The authors hypothesized the behavior could be a way for these animals to bring stability to their otherwise chaotic social worlds. These findings and the authors’ hypothesis are more groundbreaking than it might seem. For decades, scientists have questioned and tried to explain why many animals practice a behavior that produces an evolutionary dead end. This has often led to nonadaptive explanations—such as the behavior resulting from members of the opposite sex being too limited in number, or repeated rejection by the other sex, or essentially, cases of mistaken identity.

This Spanish team, however, argues that same-sex sexual behavior among higher-order animals helps them create and nurture social bonds that reduce aggression and prevent conflict in their communities. One telling discovery, they write, was understanding that same-sex sexual behavior was more common in species that commit “adulticide,” that is, where the adults kill one other. The researchers argue same-sex sexual behavior appeared to reduce the killings because the males exchanged violence and aggression for courtship behavior. The authors offer a “cautionary note” about how mating preferences differ greatly from sexual orientation, which limits their study’s applicability to, say, the culture wars. However, purely from an evolutionary standpoint, one takeaway based on their findings is that same-sex sexual behavior seemingly helps to resolve animal kingdom problems just fine—at least, until you turn your attention to the human species.