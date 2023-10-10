How Diva CEO Carinne Chambers-Saini took menstrual cups mainstream

When Carinne Chambers-Saini started Diva with her mother more than two decades ago, menstrual cups were a relic of history. Today, they can be found on store shelves next to pads and tampons. It’s difficult to track statistics on increased menstrual cup use, but searches for the term “menstrual cup” have increased by nearly 400% since 2010.

Diva was one of the first major menstrual-cup companies that had to take on the challenge of creating demand for an unknown product in a stigmatized space. Today Diva’s products can be found in over 35 countries. It sells over one million cups annually, and is the top selling menstrual cup in the world. On October 11, Diva will be launching its first pair of reusable period underwear.

Fast Company spoke with Chambers-Saini about Diva’s journey from niche product to pharmacy staple.

How did you come up with the idea for DivaCup?