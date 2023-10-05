Fast company logo
Google’s Bard is improving as an alternative to ChatGPT.

BY Jeremy Caplan

Fact-check your AI queries

Bard has a new fact-checking button. Press the “G” button to have Google fact-check Bard’s AI response. Sentences highlighted in green are backed up by at least one Web source. To see that reference, click on the green text. Sentences in brown are dubious—they lack a clear origin source online.

Neither ChatGPT nor Claude has fact-checking built in yet, so this is a distinct way for Google to capitalize on the strength of its search engine. 

Why Bard’s new fact-checking button is necessary: AI chatbots love to please you. That’s why they’ll make up stuff or “hallucinate,” serving up answers they think you want. Generative AI services are language engines, not information engines. They’re excellent at generating language but not reliable for facts/knowledge. That’s why Google is giving Bard a fact-checking button.

Query your Google Docs 

Bard can now analyze your Google Docs, Gmail, and Google Drive files. I fed Bard a Google Doc with a long transcript of a workshop I led and it helpfully summarized the session. Other useful queries: pull out notable quotes, compare multiple documents, and suggest additions or revisions for a given doc. 

Caveat: In my tests, Bard sometimes failed to locate a doc I asked about or it analyzed irrelevant docs. When it did work, the results were helpful.

