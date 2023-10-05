Why Meta’s chief technology officer quit to work with climate startups

After nearly a decade as chief technology officer at Meta, working on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and scaling up data centers, Mike Schroepfer left last year to work on something different: climate change. Earlier this year, he launched Gigascale Capital, a new VC firm focused on early-stage climate tech startups with the potential for large impact. We talked to Schroepfer about what he looks for in the companies he works with and how he helps startups grow. Fast Company: What made you decide to leave Meta and focus on climate instead? Mike Schroepfer: It really started during the COVID lockdown. I had a lot of time to think about what I wanted to do. I always had wanted to work on the climate crisis, but it felt like such a big, overwhelming problem that even with resources, it didn’t feel like I could make a dent. Something about the COVID crisis just sort of got me frustrated enough to say, well, you know, I’ve got to try.

My first thought was to use philanthropy. During nights and weekends while I was still at Meta, I started using my resources and brain power to figure out how to fund early-stage science and policy work in the climate crisis. That eventually culminated in the new nonprofit project called Carbon to Sea, which we spun out early this year, focused on funding research on a form of carbon capture using the ocean—very promising, but underfunded. Along the way, I started talking to entrepreneurs who had heard that I was doing stuff on climate. And I found my skill set, scaling companies from zero to 35,000 people, was really relevant to people building climate tech companies. I found it honestly just a lot of fun to help these amazing entrepreneurs and to think that, if I can help you a little bit along your way and your company is successful, it’s going to have a massive impact on the climate crisis. One thing led to another, and it just became more and more a focus of my time, eventually leading to me stepping down [as CTO at Meta] last year so I could work on it during the day, not just nights and weekends. FC: There’s a lot of focus on climate now from other investors. What need do you see for a new VC firm, and what did you want to add?

MS: The short version is, we need a whole heck of a lot more money and investment in the space. We need more companies and entrepreneurs. And more people deciding to switch careers and work on climate from a variety of industries. I’m more of a “make the pie bigger” sort of person. I start with that mindset: We just need more across the board. When I thought about it for myself, it was just really wanting to build something from the ground up that was focused. [I wanted to create] a new firm that could A) be willing to take the really hard engineering and science risks, B) be climate focused—that’s the only thing we do, it’s not one of many portfolios—and C) have the operational expertise and network to evaluate what the good investments are, and then once we back a company, be there every step along the way to help them grow and be maximally successful. I hadn’t seen exactly that combination of things. FC: What are you looking for in the companies you invest in?

MS: The reason I started investing instead of doing philanthropy is that there has to be what we like to call a green discount. There’s this common [term], the “green premium”: You have to pay more to get the good thing. I actually think technological breakthroughs are enabling a number of different products that are just better consumer products—where they save money and then they have this massive co-benefit of a dramatically reduced carbon footprint. Those are the businesses we’re looking for. We don’t invest unless we think that, at scale, the business is building a better or cheaper product than the existing carbon-intensive incumbents. Then, beyond that, we’re looking for what we call the “GSD” founder—the “get stuff done” founder who will wake up every day and run through as many walls as possible to make progress. Because the hard work of building a company is lots of work every single day. We also have to believe that there’s a line of sight to a massive, positive environmental impact. So you get that green discount, unstoppable founder, and, if successful, a massive climate impact—that’s our basic formula of what we’re looking for.

FC: What’s an example of something you’re seeing that can offer a green discount? MS: I’ll give two different examples. One is an investment we did earlier this year called Dioxycle. It’s a new way to produce ethylene, which is a commodity chemical used to manufacture pretty much everything in our daily lives. Boring things, like the PVC pipes that are probably in your building right now. We manufacture this chemical now using fossil fuels. [Dioxycle is using] work that came out of research at Stanford. It’s an electrochemical cell, so it uses electricity, plus a membrane and a catalyst cell, to produce ethylene instead. It uses CO2 as the input. At scale, our modeling suggests that it can be cheaper than existing ethylene production. So, it’s building a commodity product in a $200 billion market, cheaper than the existing one, and with a dramatically lower carbon footprint.

It’s a little harder to visualize because I’m talking about back office chemical stuff, so I’ll give another example. Matt Rogers, who founded Nest, started a company called Mill. It’s attacking food waste. Nobody likes to take out the trash, and you take it out because it’s full or it’s stinky. It’s typically stinky because food waste is rotting. And that has a bad environmental impact when it goes in a landfill and creates methane. Instead, [Mill created] this nice little composting machine—you dump your stuff in there, it grinds it up, and dries it out so you can go weeks without having to empty the bin. The consumer benefit is you don’t have to take out the trash as much. The environmental impact is a double bang because you cut methane emissions in the landfill, and then [the waste] can be used as an input for chicken feed, so you’re reusing it and displacing feed production. That’s an example of a consumer product that people like better. FC: What will it take for climate startups to grow as fast as it takes to tackle the climate crisis?

MS: Unfortunately, I think we’re all going to have to have some patience. These things, it’s not years—it’s a decade or two, at least, to hit really massive scale. But what it takes is people, it takes capital, it takes grit, it takes technology, and just the ability to continue to push along so that as they hit every increment of scale, they have the funding and the talent needed to do so. But there are lots of technologies that we live with now that we take for granted and aren’t that old. We’ve shipped 15 billion smartphones; they’re only two decades old. The lithium-ion battery that powers the phone and headset I’m using right now was introduced to the market in 1991—that was 30 years ago, not that long ago. And the amazing thing is it’s 97% cheaper than it was when it was introduced. The simpler answer to why I’m doing this is I looked at a lot of cost curves and technological curves—that’s what I spent the last 10 years doing in the tech world—and said, we’ve got all these power law decreases in price on a bunch of really important things. Lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, genome sequencing, electrolyzers. And when you have these things and it’s like 80% cheaper in a decade, all of a sudden, a bunch of things that weren’t possible suddenly become possible. And they become economically not only viable, but disruptive to existing things. So I think a lot of what we need to do is just keep pushing forward the R&D to make this stuff cost competitive.

FC: You mentioned that when you first considered working on climate, it seemed overwhelming in some ways. Did that change at all after you dove in? MS: Everyone I know who works on climate has the pessimistic days, where you don’t have enough time, and there’s days when you’re optimistic. I think the reality of the situation is we’re in a tough spot. The status quo isn’t great. But I do actually think we have a bunch of levers at our disposal to adjust where we’re going to go and how. That’s fundamentally what I’m excited about. Most of the technological transitions are fairly new, and when humanity puts its sights behind something, we can do amazing things. That’s the future I want to do my darnedest to work toward: A better future, where we try really hard to leave a better planet for the next couple of generations.