4 steps managers should take to prepare their teams for increased climate-change risks

Your company faces a double whammy from climate risk.

Climate change and related environmental conditions are driving unprecedented heat waves, floods, and droughts across the globe. This impacts operations, production, and supply chains. Changes in living and working conditions caused by increasing risks from hurricanes and floods, smoke and air pollution, and exposure to vector-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus, impact employees’ well-being. Employees need more time off and sick days due to fires, smoke, flooding, intense heat or cold, etc. This takes a toll on engagement, attrition, and productivity. Eventually, people will seek to relocate, resulting in potential imbalances in available skilled workers.

When a severe tornado ripped through central North Carolina in July, Pfizer was ready. The twister hit Pfizer’s Rocky Mount manufacturing plant and crumpled its roof like paper. The plant had been producing more than a quarter of the sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals. Pfizer has 3,200 employees and contractors at the site. Every single one was safe and accounted for, thanks to the excellent execution of emergency plans. Furthermore, the CEO committed to helping to restore and rebuild the community and to pay all employees during the closure of the Rocky Mount plant. Is your company ready for emergencies triggered by the impacts of climate-change risk? Business leaders can prepare their workforce by following these four steps.

Don’t bury your head “Talk about the risks now, and prepare,” recommends Kate Bishop, chief human resource officer of IFS. To start the conversations, communicate and socialize on climate risk analysis internally. Many companies have a springboard for this conversation because they prepare climate-related financial disclosures aligned to the TCFD. While it’s voluntary for most companies, it requires reporting on risk management. Consider financial risk disclosures as the start of the conversation, but not the whole conversation. “Ask for resources to extend the risk analysis to include taking care of employees,” says Elisa Nardi, founder of Notebook Mentor. She points out that “lots of preparation gets done to prepare for the risk of capital if a plant gets wiped out. But risks include more than capital—risks to people must be included.”

Lay the groundwork “Get the foundations right,” says Cat Colella-Graham, an independent communications consultant and coach. “Have a plan for emergencies and communicate it to employees. Employees want to know there is a plan.” Plans must include how employees will be contacted, regularly updated on evolving situations, and kept safe. Are your company’s contacts for all employees up to date? What if there’s a power or cellular network outage? How does the company track its employees’ locations? In doing so, how are privacy issues addressed? Colella-Graham recommends two tools for planning:

Heat maps of locations to identify those with higher risks of more frequent and more intense natural disasters. This establishes a priority list for planning.

Scenario analysis, including in the most extreme cases, for business continuity and employee safety and well-being. Apply good data to decisions and planning “Unfortunately, because there’s more volatility in the climate system, organizations may need to update scenario analysis multiple times per year with the most reliable climate-risk data,” emphasizes Sanjay Khanna, chief futurist at SK Futures. IFS’s Bishop suggests monitoring daily health and safety conditions, such as temperatures inside vehicles, to keep employees safe from overheating in vehicles. “Over time, the data becomes predictive,” she says. Predictive data will become critical for planning, especially in regions with increasing risks of dangerous weather conditions.

Prepare for effects on your talent pool Start integrating the potential of changes in your workforce planning over a two- to three-year horizon. This includes location of talent and the value proposition for new employees. Khanna concurs and suggests, “In the months and years ahead, key workers may strive to live in the cities and communities that they think are the most resilient. For example, intra-company transfers can help climate-smart employees migrate to communities with more climate-resilient infrastructure.” Your company’s value proposition for new and existing talent is increasingly at risk. Jayson Rainone, an HR transformation expert at Insights 2 Outcomes, thinks climate change consideration is now an important aspect of what employees, especially millennials and Gen Z, look for in a company.



“Employees ask themselves if they are aligned to the company’s purpose and whether they are satisfied with their ESG performance. Specifically, they want to know their company’s stance on climate change and how they are positively impacting the environment,” says Rainone.

He explains that after COVID and the Great Resignation, people are taking more control of their careers, even in the face of a potential economic downturn. Climate-change considerations and the long-term viability of industries that face climate change are playing bigger roles in the way employees’ consider which companies they connect with and want to work for. Chief human resource officers and their teams are pulled in many different directions: returning to the office, the Great Resignation, the economic downturn, and AI. It’s too easy to ignore the risks of climate impacts because they’re poorly understood and will happen sometime in the future. But companies that don’t start taking these steps now will lose out in three to five years, as the impacts become increasingly evident.

Diane Osgood is a sustainability consultant and coauthor of The Carbon Almanac.