AI yearbook photo trend: Here’s how to get your retro ’90s high school photo

The internet has a new trend: the AI-generated ’90s yearbook photo. It’s been hard to browse social media the last few days without seeing the artificially generated old-school snaps everywhere. But how can you create yours?
Here’s what you need to know about the AI yearbook photo trend.
- What is the AI yearbook photo trend? It’s the latest social media craze. People are posting photos of themselves that look as if they were taken for a 1990s high school yearbook. But instead of being actual yearbook photos, the photos are generated with artificial intelligence. The photos feature the person with ’90s hairstyles and clothing—and, of course, that generic blue-grey backdrop that all yearbook photos had back then.
- How are people making their AI yearbook photos? By using an app called EPIK – AI Photo Editor. EPIK is one of the many smartphone apps that combine generative AI capabilities with traditional editing tools, so users can manipulate their photos—or their own likeness—like never before. The latest addition to the app is the new AI Yearbook tool, which automatically generates your ’90s-style yearbook photo.
- Can I create an AI yearbook photo for free? You can download the EPIK app for free, but if you want to generate your AI yearbook photo, you’ll need to pay via an in-app purchase. The in-app purchase price on the app’s App Store listing says AI yearbook photo packages can cost up to $9.99.
- How can I create an AI yearbook photo? In the EPIK app, tap the “Try AI Yearbook” option. You’ll need to upload 8 to 12 selfies and select your gender. After you’ve paid the in-app purchase fee, you can have the app generate your yearbook images.
- What happens to the selfies I upload? A note in the EPIK app says, “Uploaded photos are deleted immediately from EPIK servers after your yearbook image is made.”
- How can I get the EPIK app? You can download the EPIK app for iPhone on Apple’s Apple Store here and for Android on the Google Play store here.
