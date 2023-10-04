Delta Air Lines is yet again walking back changes after angering fans of the brand. Can it win them back?

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Delta Air Lines.

In mid-September, the company announced an overhaul of its SkyMiles loyalty program, changing how members qualify for elite status and significantly tightening access to its Sky Club airport lounges, including limiting or removing access for members who get access through a credit card, and barring all members flying on a no-frills basic economy ticket. The backlash was swift. Editorials questioned whether the changes amounted to proof of the diminishing value of airline elite status. Customers called, and wrote, and complained on social media.

“For sure dropping my Delta Amex platinum [card in] early January before my next renewal hits,” one Reddit user said on a thread with more than 1,700 comments about the changes. It was a not-so-subtle allusion to Delta removing lounge access as a perk of its SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card, which carries a $250 annual fee. “This is very much a, ‘thanks for falling for our program and its benefits during the pandemic and beyond . . . we don’t need you anymore,’” another user wrote, noting he’s a teacher in New York who feels Delta’s changes “will not continue to allow me to afford loyalty to this airline.” Some competitors were quick to take advantage of the opportunity.

​​“We’ve always believed that loyalty is about more than just revenue and that earning elite status shouldn’t require a second mortgage,” Brett Catlin, an Alaska Airlines executive, said in a press release announcing a “status match” initiative specifically designed to woo disillusioned SkyMiles members to Alaska’s frequent-flier program. Industry insiders wondered openly whether the backlash might tarnish Delta’s brand. Two weeks later, the company appears to have had a change of heart.

Modifications on the way During a public appearance last week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian revealed that the airline may, in fact, backtrack on some of its proposed SkyMiles changes, admitting the company “probably went too far” with its clampdown. Speaking to the Atlanta Rotary Club on September 25, Bastian went into much further detail about the driving force behind the changes: immense growth in the SkyMiles program, and far too many members eligible for travel perks and lounge access. The number of top-tier Medallion Diamond status members has doubled compared to before the pandemic, Bastian told the Atlanta audience.

Add in a rapidly growing list of Delta-Amex credit cardholders—many of whom get Sky Club lounge access with their cards—and Delta feared erosion of the benefits it promises to its best customers. “All of our Diamonds are special,” Bastian explained. “But we’ve got a lot of you.” Something had to give, Bastian argued.

“We have so much demand for our premium product and services that are far in excess of our ability to serve it effectively,” he explained. It seems Delta hoped to avoid a repeat of last summer, when the airline announced access limitations to its lounges amid post-pandemic overcrowding, only to relent on some restrictions in the face of customer backlash. Over the summer, the problems persisted.

“Our team wanted to kind of rip the Band-Aid off. They didn’t want to have to keep going through this every year,” Bastian said, before revealing the change of heart: “I think we moved too fast.” Why the back-and-forth? If sending a customer service email or posting on social media can feel like shouting into an abyss, it appears the collective voice of Delta loyalists in recent weeks had an impact. “We are listening to the feedback, we are reading the feedback,” Bastian said in teasing the upcoming “modifications and changes” to the program’s overhaul.

Marcus Collins, an expert in consumer loyalty and brand marketing on the faculty at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, gives Delta credit for rethinking its approach. “To have the humility to say, ‘Okay, maybe we overdid it.’ . . . That says a lot about the company,” says Collins, whose past consulting portfolio includes the likes of Nike and Delta itself. “It’s a bit of a Tetris that they’re playing,” Collins says of Delta’s apparent balancing act to placate high-level elite status members who are frustrated by watered-down travel perks, and the many other travelers who are frustrated about losing lounge access or facing high-dollar spending targets to reach or renew elite status.

Delta has, this year, touted its ability to convert fliers into loyalty members through a free inflight Wi-Fi sign-up—and to convert SkyMiles members into credit cardholders who, Bastain revealed in June, charge close to 1% of the U.S. gross domestic product to their cards. Considering Delta gets a kickback on each swipe, the airline surely doesn’t want to see that progress slip as it aims to push its annual income from American Express to $10 billion in the coming years, from around $5.5 billion in 2022. “The last thing you want to do is damage those covalent bonds that connect loyalists to the brand that they love,” Collins says. “To undo that is to lose a lot of value. But at the same time, there are changes in the market that require change.”

It’s still not clear what changes Delta might relax. Bastian said an announcement is likely in the coming weeks.