‘Franklin Roosevelt saved his life’: How a popular New Deal jobs program inspired Biden’s Climate Corps

In the 1930s, a 24-year-old farmer in Indiana, Ed Young, lost his farm and could barely afford to feed his family. He joined a new government jobs program called the Civilian Conservation Corps, spending two years helping build the Hoosier National Forest. He constructed trails through the forest, lookout towers for wildfires, and access roads linking to some of the nearby rural towns.

Before he died, Young took his grandson Tom Chapman out for a hike in the forest, showing him the trees he’d planted and a bridge he’d built across a creek. It was a source of pride. “He knew almost every single tree he’d planted,” Chapman says. That’s a relatively common story for a generation raised during the Great Depression. Part of Roosevelt’s New Deal, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was a program to get unemployed men back to work. It essentially built the infrastructure of America’s parks and forests as we know them today. Ed and Orna Young [Photo: courtesy Tom Chapman] It’s also the inspiration for Biden’s new American Climate Corps program. In September, President Biden announced the formation of the corps, which will initially employ 20,000 young people in clean energy, conservation, and climate adaptation roles, reportedly deploying the first recruits in the summer or fall of 2024. It comes at a very different time than Roosevelt’s economically, and it’s much smaller in scale. But, as people recount what the CCC meant for their families, they agree that this new program has the potential to be similarly life-changing for those involved.

Roosevelt’s Corps While the new corps is still light on details, the White House site lists some potential jobs: Implementing energy efficiency in homes, managing forests to prevent wildfires, rebuilding coastal wetlands to protect communities from flooding, and enhancing agricultural systems to protect natural resources and conserve water. Many of those have parallels with the roles offered with the CCC, which President Roosevelt set up as part of the New Deal economic recovery program. The CCC employed three million young men between 1933 and 1942 who were divided into “camps” across the country, largely constructing the national and state parks and forests systems. The men earned $30 a week, of which they sent $25 home to their families. The financial impact was enormous, given that a quarter of the U.S. population was unemployed in 1933, the highest-ever rate. Chapman, whose grandfather helped build the Hoosier Forest, says the money he earned and sent back to his four children—including Chapman’s mother, who was 6 at the time—allowed them to survive. “Franklin Roosevelt saved her life—and his life, by giving him a job in the CCC,” says Chapman, who is a professor of geography at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

In North Carolina, Henry McDougald was involved in building the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway between 1934 and 1936. His grandson, Stan Meiburg, underscores how the wage, while small, was indispensable. “The family was not getting rich, but it was money that was not otherwise available at all,” says Meiburg, the executive director of the Center for Energy Environment & Sustainability at Wake Forest University, and the former acting deputy administrator of the EPA. “It was the difference for many, many people between having dignity versus being utterly destitute.” Finances aside, the work also helped the men learn critical skills, which served them both in the short and long term. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the CCC became focused on military training, gearing up for America’s entry into World War II. Tom Morey, 63, recounts that his father, Cornelius Morey, was 17 when he dropped out of high school to find work—not uncommon in those days. He enlisted in the CCC, and was sent from his Jersey City home to the Redwood forests in Northern California, where he cut fire trails and laid railroad ties.

Like many of his colleagues, Morey’s father then enlisted in the Army; he believes the skills learned in the CCC led him to be switched from a job loading bombs onto planes, to an Army cook, stationed in India. “The joke used to be that if you can get a fire started in the rain, we’ll make you a cook,” Morey says. That transfer may have been of no small consequence. “I have to think that the military life expectancy of an officers’ cook is somewhat higher than an armaments handler,” he says. “Maybe the skills he learned in the CCC, he later put to use in the Army. And maybe I’m here because of it.” Similarly, because Meiburg’s grandfather had repaired vehicles for the Forest Service, he repaired military Jeeps in the field during the war. Later, he ran an auto repair shop in Statesville, North Carolina. Biden’s program touts the skills building that the new corps would provide, giving exposure to hands-on, vocational training that’s often lacking in general education. Meiburg says those skills will be transferable into the private sector later in these young people’s careers. “It’s good for government, and good for business,” he says.

Biden’s Corps But a common criticism of Biden’s plan is that today’s political and economic climates are significantly different from those of the 1930s. It’s not wartime, and the economy is growing quickly. Graduating seniors and budding professionals may have more opportunities in the job market than a corps role would offer. “I think it’s going to be a harder sell than it was in the ‘30s,” Morey says. But there are still areas of the country that don’t have such a vibrant economy, especially those reliant on fossil fuels, like parts of West Virginia and Kentucky, as well as those in high-risk areas for floods and wildfires. Those could be key locations to create a bulk of these new jobs, including aiding the transition to renewable energy and mitigating disasters. “You can really do great things for communities and for places that are otherwise feeling left behind,” Meiburg says. Politically, society is more divided than a century ago, and some on the right view these kinds of government programs as handouts. Edie Ortenberg’s great uncle worked in the CCC, and she says her family, who were poor sharecroppers in South Georgia, wouldn’t have recovered from the Depression if it hadn’t been for the $25 checks each month. Those allowed her grandparents to relocate to Jacksonville and “become middle-class people.” But her “die-hard Republican” family now views her great uncle’s involvement in the corps as a mark of “shame,” she says. “They never like to admit that the CCC helped them, that the government helped them.”

Biden’s plan is much smaller than Roosevelt’s, at least partially because Congress refused to fund the corps. As a result, Biden had to use executive powers to create the first batch of 20,000 jobs. Ortenberg, who now lives in Santa Monica and describes herself as a progressive, says the current number is too small. “What really gets me is we have a silent-generation leadership in the Democratic Party that received the most benefits from the New Deal,” she says. “And they refuse to give it to us and our kids.” Others think the program has the capacity to grow. “Is it sufficient to meet the needs of the climate crisis?” asks Dana Fisher, director of the Center for Environment, Community, & Equity at American University. “No, absolutely not. But it’s a good first step.” As a more modern program, it will also have some equitable advantages over the CCC, which didn’t permit women to join, and segregated races into separate camps. Biden’s program, meanwhile, will have a specific focus on environmental justice, an effort to address the disproportionate harms that many poor or minority communities experience from the climate crisis. The White House also hasn’t yet indicated an age limit, unlike the original CCC. These less restrictive policies could produce a substantial recruitment pool.

The program will be rolled out through AmeriCorps, which already has experience bringing young people from college into impactful work, especially those from lower-income backgrounds or those seeking a stepping stone before beginning their careers. “Certainly more than 20,000 people will take advantage of that,” Fisher says. “There’s plenty of people who are underemployed, or who would love the opportunity to get trained.” Many of the CCC families think the new corps will be a worthwhile endeavor. “[The CCC] is a really sweet story,” Meiburg says, “and shows how government can take very difficult situations and find ways to use them to help improve people’s lives. And I think that’s exactly the objective here.”