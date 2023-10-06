Taylor Swift is the best thing to happen to the NFL brand

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

If you think the NFL and its media partners have gone overboard in their embrace of the attention frenzy around the reported romance between Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce and pop megastar Taylor Swift, you’re not alone. “They are overdoing it a little bit for sure,” Kelce himself said on the latest episode of the podcast he does with his brother, Jason, who pointed out that during coverage of the Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday, the cameras cut to Swift and her celebrity friends (and the Kelces’ mom) watching from a luxury box at least 17 times. The NFL is hardly apologizing. To the contrary: “We’ve leaned into” the Swift-Kelce “pop cultural moment,” the league said in a statement to The New York Post. The paper had questions about the league briefly changing its Twitter bio to “NFL (Taylor’s version)” and its Instagram bio to “chiefs are 2-0 as swifties,” apparently ticking off some Jets fans. Whatever’s going on between the couple, it’s “an intersection of sport and entertainment,” the statement added, “and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.” Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023. [Photo: Elsa/Getty Images] Clearly, Swift is an economic force in any context—even the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has noted the impact of her Eras Tour. But while there’s a slew of anecdotal evidence of a Taylor Effect on football (including millions of new viewers), it’s worth backing up for a moment to understand the significance of the more ephemeral “positivity” that the NFL is enjoying as a result. Because the real significance for the league and its brand may be what is not being talked about.

Football has long been America’s most popular spectator sport, generating astounding revenue and drawing valuable TV/streaming audiences. But for nearly a decade, when the conversation around the NFL has moved from the context of sports fandom to the broader cultural arena, the vibe hasn’t always been upbeat. In fact, for years now, serious observers have been predicting the end of football as we know it. “Football is dying,” a columnist for the Chicago Tribune argued in 2017, observing that fewer parents were letting their kids play, as news of concussions and other injuries (“America’s Roman circus of brain trauma”) underscored the sport’s risks. By then, the book and Will Smith movie, Concussion, had introduced the mainstream to a form of head trauma known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The NFL had become so linked with catastrophic injury that it was getting “harder and harder to deny that football is doomed,” The Ringer reported in 2016. Citing lower youth participation and a dip in Super Bowl ratings, Forbes declared in 2020 that the “decline of football is real,” and accelerating. “The NFL will implode in 10 years,” Marc Cuban predicted 10 years ago. These days, there’s not much chatter about a dying NFL. And, of course, that’s not just due to Taylor Swift. The league has worked to improve its injury protocols in hopes of minimizing fan queasiness (as well as—one hopes—lasting damage to athletes’ bodies and minds). And probably the doomsaying was always a little overheated. The popularity of football in America, even among people who are critical of the NFL for its track record on injuries and other issues, is pretty deeply entrenched. In 2022, 82 of the 100 most-watched broadcasts were NFL games. (Another five were college football.) It would probably take a generation or more to erode.

And that’s why the Taylor Effect definitely matters—and is impossible to deny. Sales of Kelce’s jersey reportedly spiked 400%. That podcast with his brother? Its audience is through the roof, and, as I write this, is topping Apple’s U.S. podcast chart. Swift/Kelce (or “Traylor”) related merch has proliferated. (Like this Chiefs “friendship bracelet” pairing Kelce’s number, 87, with 13—Swift’s lucky number, as you surely know.) Swift-attended games have drawn higher ratings, driven partly by newcomers to football, learning of the sport not as potentially dangerous but as a fun excuse to gather with friends and root for a team. The Jets game drew 27 million viewers—the season’s highest total after opening day—but the details, from NBC, are even more notable: the audience of girls ages 12-17 jumped 53%, women ages 18-24 was 24% above the average, and the total number of female viewers was about 2 million higher than normal. To be clear, the NFL already has a substantial female viewership, but it seems to see something new here, and has peppered TikTok with football explainers that seem pretty squarely aimed at Swifties. “I need to understand what [Swift is] reacting to, and part of that is understanding football as a sport,” one Swift-inspired football newbie explained to The New York Times. “If I have no idea what’s going on, I’m not sure why she might be cheering.” This is not, to be sure, a guaranteed permanent game changer for the NFL’s ultimate role in American culture. The decline in youth participation remains, and so does the risk of extreme injury or other problems changing the league’s pop narrative. And not to cast aspersions on Taylor Swift’s dating track record, but it’s possible that her situationship with Kelce won’t last. Certainly her break from one of the biggest-selling tours in history is going to end, and she’s not going to have as much fangirl time. (Some cynics even suggest that her interest in football may be tied to building the audience for the movie version of her Eras concert, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and will flag after it premieres. After all, some of her biggest commercial triumphs are breakup-fueled.) As her attention shifts elsewhere, it’s not clear that her fans will keep watching the Chiefs.

That’s why it’s no surprise that the NFL is “leaning in” to this pop moment while it’s hot—even if that does mean “overdoing it” a bit, as Kelce fairly observed. As he immediately conceded: “They’re just trying to have fun with it.” That’s certainly the goal.