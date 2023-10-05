These are the workplace behaviors that make women think about quitting their jobs

The gender pay gap is slowly closing, but workplaces still have a long way to go before achieving true equality.
McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.Org just released their Women in the Workplace report for 2023, which includes insights based on surveying 27,000 employees, 270 senior HR leaders, and 270 companies. Here are some of the key findings:
- We’re progressing, but slowly: Women are now 28% of the C-suite, the highest it’s ever been, but women of color make up only 6% of the C-suite.
- Mid-tier promotions are the greatest barrier for women who want to be senior leaders: 87 women and 73 women of color are promoted for every 100 men promoted from entry level to manager.
- Microaggressions are still a fact of life: Women are 1.5 times more likely to have a male colleague take credit for their work, and twice as likely to be interrupted or hear comments about their emotional state. This is much higher for women of color. Black and Asian women are three times as likely to be confused with someone of the same race and ethnicity. Almost three-quarters of women adjust how they look or behave at work to avoid microaggressions.
- And they have an impact: Women who experience microaggressions and adjust their behavior are three times more likely to think about quitting their jobs than those who don’t.
